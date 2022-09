© Reuters.



KAZAN (Reuters) – Russia’s Deputy Economy Minister said on Friday that Russia plans to direct 400 billion roubles ($6.8 billion) from its National Wealth Fund into investment projects this year.

“These are long-term investment funds that we are going to direct. It is our contribution to the investment cycle,” Ilya Torosov, Russia’s first deputy economy minister told a banking forum in Kazan on Friday.

($1 – 58.98 roubles)