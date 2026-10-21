Russia Frees Stephen Hubbard After Four Years in Captivity

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia – October 21, 2026 (STL.News) Stephen Hubbard – Russia has released American citizen Stephen James Hubbard, ending more than four years of captivity that began during the Russian invasion of Ukraine and developed into a controversial international detention case involving disputed military accusations, a secretive criminal trial, allegations of mistreatment, and years of uncertainty about his whereabouts.

Hubbard, 74, a retired English teacher from Big Rapids, Michigan, was released Wednesday after U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

President Donald Trump said he personally asked for Stephen Hubbard’s release during a phone call with Putin. Trump said the release did not require a traditional prisoner exchange.

For Stephen Hubbard and his family, the development ends an extraordinary ordeal that began in April 2022, when Russian soldiers detained him in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum.

However, the circumstances surrounding his original capture, the accusations that resulted in his imprisonment, and his treatment during years in Russian custody remain subjects of serious questions.

Who Is Stephen Hubbard?

Long before his imprisonment attracted international attention, Stephen Hubbard lived a relatively quiet life overseas.

Born and raised in Michigan, Stephen Hubbard served in the U.S. Air Force and National Guard before pursuing an education and teaching career.

He earned a master’s degree in English and taught English in Japan for about 25 years. He subsequently lived in Cyprus before relocating to Ukraine in 2014.

According to his sister, Patricia Hubbard Fox, Hubbard moved to Izyum to live with a Ukrainian woman with whom he had developed a relationship.

Izyum, located in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, was not a major international destination. It was a provincial city that later became strategically important during Russia’s military campaign.

By the time the war began, Stephen Hubbard had reportedly separated from his Ukrainian partner and was living alone.

Family members described him as isolated, keeping contact with relatives in the United States limited.

He reportedly survived on a modest pension of approximately $300 per month.

His sister told Reuters that he never became fluent in Russian or Ukrainian and had few connections in the local community.

The siblings last spoke in September 2021, several months before Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Those circumstances would become important when Russian authorities subsequently accused Hubbard of joining Ukrainian military forces.

Stephen Hubbard – February 2022: Russia Invades Ukraine

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, dramatically escalating a conflict that had begun in 2014.

Russian forces advanced into multiple regions, including northeastern Ukraine, where Izyum became an important military objective.

The city sat at a strategic crossroads along transportation routes connecting the Kharkiv region with the Donbas.

Russian forces sought control of Izyum to support operations farther south and east.

The fighting was intense, and the city suffered substantial destruction.

Civilians were caught between advancing Russian troops, Ukrainian defenders, and sustained military bombardment.

Hubbard was among the foreign residents living in the area when the invasion began.

Russian authorities would later claim that he joined Ukrainian territorial defense forces shortly after the invasion.

His family and American attorney strongly disputed that allegation.

April 2, 2022: Stehen Hubbard Is Captured

According to Russian prosecutors, Hubbard was detained by Russian soldiers on April 2, 2022, during Moscow’s campaign to seize Izyum.

Russian state media alleged that he had been serving at a Ukrainian military checkpoint.

Prosecutors later asserted that Hubbard had joined a Ukrainian territorial defense unit, received military training, been supplied with weapons and ammunition, and agreed to receive approximately $1,000 per month.

These accusations formed the foundation of the criminal case against him.

However, independent verification of the alleged military service has not been established publicly.

Reuters reported that it could not independently determine the circumstances of Hubbard’s capture.

His American attorney, Martin De Luca, subsequently presented a substantially different account.

According to De Luca, Hubbard said Russian soldiers had simply taken him from his home.

Hubbard denied participating in military operations or belonging to a Ukrainian combat unit.

The competing accounts create a central unresolved question: Was Hubbard an American civilian caught in an occupied Ukrainian city, or had he actually joined Ukrainian forces?

Russian authorities maintained the latter position.

His family and legal representatives maintained the former.

No independently verified public evidence has conclusively resolved the dispute.

Stephen Hubbard – Disturbing Videos Raise Questions About His Treatment

For Hubbard’s family, the uncertainty surrounding his disappearance was compounded by disturbing videos that surfaced online.

His sister identified him in footage circulated on Russian-linked social media channels.

One video showed a man appearing to be Hubbard being questioned about Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war.

Another showed him with his hands restrained while someone struck him with a sandal.

Hubbard appeared distressed during the encounter.

Reuters reported that his sister recognized her brother in the recordings but said it could not independently verify where or when the videos were filmed.

The footage nevertheless raised serious concerns about the treatment he received after being detained.

The recordings also complicated questions about the reliability of statements attributed to him while he was in Russian custody.

Russian authorities later reported that Hubbard had admitted guilt.

His family questioned whether any such admission could be considered reliable without independent access to him and a clear understanding of the circumstances under which it was made.

October 2024: A Closed Trial in Moscow

More than two years after his capture, Stephen Hubbard’s case reached a Moscow courtroom.

On October 7, 2024, a Russian court convicted him of serving as a mercenary for Ukraine.

He was 72 years old at the time.

The court sentenced him to six years and 10 months in prison.

Russian prosecutors alleged that Hubbard had signed a military contract in February 2022 and participated in Ukrainian territorial defense activities until his capture.

The proceedings were conducted behind closed doors, limiting independent scrutiny of the evidence.

Russian state media reported that Hubbard pleaded guilty.

His family challenged that account.

Patricia Hubbard Fox described her brother as someone unlikely to take up arms, particularly at his age.

Although Stephen Hubbard had served in the American military decades earlier, his relatives said that background did not support the allegation that he had become a combatant in Ukraine.

They also pointed to his reported pro-Russian views, limited financial resources, and relative isolation in Izyum.

The reported confession remained particularly controversial because Hubbard had spent years in Russian detention without normal access to American consular officials.

His conviction made him the first American publicly known to have been convicted by Russia of mercenary activity connected to the war in Ukraine.

Why the United States Challenged Stephen Hubbard’s Detention

The U.S. government expressed concern over Russia’s refusal to give American diplomatic officials access to Hubbard.

Following his October 2024 conviction, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington had limited information about the case because Russian authorities had refused consular access.

The United States continued seeking information about Stephen Hubbard’s condition and imprisonment.

In January 2025, the State Department formally designated Hubbard as wrongfully detained.

That classification was a significant development.

A wrongful-detention designation reflects the U.S. government’s determination that a detention warrants special diplomatic attention under American law and policy.

It also enables specialized efforts to secure the prisoner’s release.

The designation did not itself overturn the Russian conviction, but it elevated Hubbard’s case within Washington’s diplomatic machinery.

His situation became part of the broader challenge of securing the freedom of Americans imprisoned in Russia during a period of strained relations between the two countries.

Stephen Hubbard – Years of Uncertainty Inside Russian Prisons

The difficulties did not end with Hubbard’s conviction.

His family and legal representatives struggled to establish where he was being held.

The New York Times reported in February 2025 that Hubbard had been transferred through at least five Russian detention facilities before his trial.

His American legal team subsequently worked to locate him within Russia’s prison system.

Attorney Martin De Luca told Reuters that the team eventually located him in April 2025.

He was being held in a penal facility in Russia’s Mordovia region, east of Moscow.

After locating him, the legal team could communicate with Hubbard.

De Luca described him as physically weak following prolonged detention.

Hubbard continued to deny the accusations that he had participated in combat operations.

The combination of his advanced age, lengthy imprisonment, limited outside access, and uncertainty surrounding his treatment intensified concerns about his well-being.

His case also showed how difficult it can be for families to locate or communicate with American citizens held by foreign governments during international conflicts.

October 2026: Diplomatic Negotiations Lead to Freedom

Stephen Hubbard’s release came during another round of high-level U.S.-Russia diplomatic contacts.

Trump said Tuesday that he had discussed Hubbard’s case directly with Putin and requested his release.

On Wednesday, Putin announced the release during a meeting with Witkoff in St. Petersburg.

Witkoff thanked the Russian president for allowing Hubbard to return to his family.

Trump said the arrangement did not involve exchanging another prisoner.

The timing was significant because Washington and Moscow were also discussing the broader war in Ukraine and their strained bilateral relationship.

Hubbard’s freedom represented a concrete diplomatic outcome from those contacts.

However, the release should not be confused with a resolution of the underlying military conflict.

Nor does it establish that the Russian government has withdrawn its original accusations against Hubbard.

The circumstances of his prosecution and the legal status of his conviction remain separate questions from his release.

For the United States, the immediate achievement was securing the freedom of an elderly American who had spent more than four years in Russian custody.

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