Royal Mail admits error over missing Swap Out scheme stamps



Royal Mail admits thousands of customers were mistakenly told Swap Out scheme stamps never arrived

Almost 3,000 customers received a letter last week incorrectly stating that there were no stamps enclosed with their Swap Out formThousands of Royal Mail customers who exchanged stamps under its Swap Out scheme have been mistakenly told they weren’t received.In a major blunder, almost 3,000 customers received a letter last week incorrectly stating that there were no stamps enclosed with their Swap Out form.Royal Mail says it arranged for an apology letter and the replacement stamps to be issued the day after it identified the error. A spokesman for the company says: ‘We have tightened up our processes following this incident and apologise to customers.’Old-style stamps will become unusable next summer so households must use or exchange them before then.To swap your stamps fill out the form at: royalmail.com/sending/barcoded-stamps.l.purkess@dailymail.co.uk

