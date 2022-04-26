Roosevelt Ronee Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Vallejo Man, Roosevelt Ronee Bohannon Sentenced to over 4 Years in Prison for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Roosevelt Ronee Bohannon II, 44, of Vallejo, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez to four years and two months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, on April 11, 2019, officers were dispatched to assist with a male who was being combative with members of the Vallejo Fire Department. Officers arrived on scene and apprehended Bohannon, who had a revolver tucked into the front of his waistband. Bohannon has previously been convicted of four felony offenses for drug and firearms offenses and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Vallejo Police Department with assistance from the FBI’s Solano County Violent Crimes Task Force and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Sauvageau prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today