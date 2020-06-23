Rock County Sheriff Office identified 2 suspects in Blu Astor Cabaret Shooting

Janesville, WI (STL.News) The Rock County Sheriff’s Office identified the two suspects in the Blu Astor Cabaret Shooting on June 20, 2020. The suspects are 23-year-old black male Jaquczeas “Jaq” Antione-Amura Wiggins and 27-year-old black male Damont “Gold Mouth” Deandre Green. We are seeking the public’s assistance in locating these suspects. If you know the whereabouts of either individual, please contact Detective Cowan at Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 608-757-7926 or utilize P3 Tips to anonymously submit information at https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm . These suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, do not approach them, instead call 911 immediately. Charges include First Degree Reckless Injury and Recklessly Endangering Safety.

