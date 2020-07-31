Rochester Man John Law Indicted In Multi-Million Dollar Nationwide Ponzi Scheme

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that John Law, age 41, of Rochester, New York, was indicted on July 28, 2020, by a federal grand jury on fraud charges.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that Law conspired with Perry Santillo and others to defraud investors as part of a Ponzi scheme that netted over $115 million nationwide. Law is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud, and with four counts of mail fraud.

Previously, Perry Santillo pled guilty to felony charges in Rochester and Scranton, and admitted to defrauding investors around the country as part of a Ponzi scheme that included victims in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Santillo admitted as part of his plea that the scheme took in approximately $115 million in fraudulent investments, and resulted in a total loss to investors of $70.7 million.

Perry Santillo was a founder, member, manager, and CEO of First Nationle Solution, LLC. Law joined Santillo in offering and selling securities in First Nationle, Boyles America, and other issuers to investors. Law also provided investment advice to those same investors.

In fact, First Nationle, Boyles America, and other issuers did not conduct their purported businesses. Rather, Santillo and others working with him operated each business primarily as a Ponzi scheme by issuing securities in the form of promissory notes, soliciting and then misappropriating substantial amounts of investor funds, and using some remaining investor funds to pay off redeeming investors.

As part of the scheme, Santillo and others travelled the country and bought books of business from investment professionals such as registered representatives and investment advisors.

In the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Santillo, Law and those who aided and abetted them purchased a book of business from an investment advisor and conducted their fraud scheme under the guise of an “investment business” located in Scotrun, Monroe County, using various business names, including Advice and Life Group, Poconos Investments, First American Securities, and Financial Planners Group of America.

Santillo and Law, with the help of others, then solicited investors from within those acquired books of business to withdraw money from traditional investments such as annuities, and reinvest the funds in issuers controlled by Santillo and others, including First Nationle, Percipience, and United RL, sometimes without disclosing that Santillo and his confederates controlled those issuers.

Through offering documents, company websites, and in-person pitches, Santillo and his confederates, including Law, falsely indicated that investments would be used to fund legitimate businesses. However, rather than use investors’ funds for purported legitimate business purposes, Santillo and his confederates misappropriated vast amounts of the funds for their personal use and used some of the funds to pay redeeming investors to perpetuate the Ponzi scheme. Santillo, Law, and their associates also misrepresented the ongoing performance – or lack thereof – of investors’ investments. Santillo, Law, and others provided account statements to investors falsely stating that investor funds were invested, falsely stating investment returns, and in some cases falsely stating that a bonus had been credited to investor accounts. In certain instances, Santillo and others provided investors with bonus funds or interest payments, and in other cases Santillo and others provided redeeming investors with all or part of their funds, at times with returns. These were Ponzi payments derived from new investor funds rather than actual investment returns. In other cases, Santillo and others failed to fulfill the requests of investors to redeem their investments.

Among the victim investors defrauded in the Middle District of Pennsylvania was an individual with the initials “JP.” Victim JP first invested $159,000 in First Nationle in September 2015, and invested another $380,000 in June 2016. In 2017, JP also invested twice in United RL, the first an investment of $20,000 and the second $52,000. Santillo and confederates also induced JP to invest $325,000 in a third fraudulent issuer. JP was repaid only $15,000, and was defrauded of the remainder of the $936,000 total investment. The specific charge in the information to which Santillo pled guilty related to a mailing sent in relation to the fraudulent investments JP was sold by Santillo and his confederates.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations; the Securities and Exchange Commission; United States Postal Inspection Service; the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division; the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations – Labor Racketeering and Fraud; the New York State Department of Financial Services; and the Harrisburg Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean A. Camoni in Scranton, and Assistant United States Attorney John Field in Rochester.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

