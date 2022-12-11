Rivian, Warner Bros Discovery and GlobalFoundries among the Nasdaq 100 call-ups

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images The Nasdaq 100 Index will have new additions and deletions effective on December 19. The stocks jumping on the index as part of the annual reconstitution are CoStar Group (CSGP), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS), Baker Hughes Company (BKR), and Diamondback Energy (FANG). As a result of the reconstitution, VeriSign (VRSN), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Splunk (SPLK), Baidu (BIDU), Match Group (MTCH), DocuSign (DOCU), and NetEase (NTES) will drop off the index. The Nasdaq-100 Index is composed of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market and dates to January 1985. The Nasdaq-100 is reconstituted each year in December, timed to coincide with the quadruple witch expiration Friday of the quarter. The Nasdaq-100 Index is the basis of the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) which aims to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond with the Nasdaq-100 Index performance.