Rishi Sunak rebuked over ‘excruciating’ exchange with homeless man

Rishi Sunak has been criticised over an awkward exchange with a homeless person while volunteering at a soup kitchen in front of television cameras.The prime minister visited a shelter on Friday, where after a brief exchange he asked the man whether he worked in business. The man replied that he was homeless. Sunak then discusses his background in the finance industry and asks if it would be something the man would “like to get in to”.The man replies: “I wouldn’t mind, but I don’t know, I’d like to get through Christmas first.”Sunak asks a homeless man in a homeless shelter whether he “works in business”, then proceeds to talk about the financial services industry. Utterly bizarre pic.twitter.com/jQPzg7RR4h— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 24, 2022

He goes on to explain that he hoped a charity would find him some temporary accommodation so he was not on the street for Christmas.Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, described the exchange as excruciating, and the Labour MP Stella Creasy said: “Watching this I am concerned that the prime minister thinks homeless means ‘doesn’t have a country pile at the moment’.”Sunak used the trip to outline that the government had pledged £2bn to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping over three years.