Ripple leads slumps as largest cryptocurrencies start mixed – MarketWatch

The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Thursday, with Ripple

XRPUSD

seeing the biggest move, dropping 1.16% to 34 cents. Dogecoin

DOGEUSD

lead the increases with a 0.75% climb to 7 cents. Five other currencies posted decreases Thursday. Litecoin

LTCUSD

dropped 1.14% to $73.98, and Uniswap

UNIUSD

declined 1.12% to $5.41.

Polkadot

DOTUSD

inched down 0.71% to $4.57, and Ethereum

ETHUSD

sank 1,247.33% to $1,247.33. Bitcoin Cash

BCHUSD

recorded the smallest decline, shedding 0.09% to $101.07. In addition to Dogecoin, two other cryptocurrencies saw increases. Cardano

ADAUSD

climbed 0.63% to 27 cents, and Bitcoin

BTCUSD

rose 0.22% to $16,857.30. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.

COIN

tumbled 11.67% to $33.30, while MicroStrategy Inc.

MSTR

shed 6.77% to $153.89. Riot Platforms Inc.

RIOT

shares slid 0.39% to $3.87, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

MARA

shed 3.32% to $4.08. Overstock.com Inc.

OSTK

shed 2.60% to $17.98, while Block Inc.

SQ

fell 3.24% to $64.15 and Tesla Inc.

TSLA

shed 4.00% to $109.10. PayPal Holdings Inc.

PYPL

dropped 1.89% to $76.22, and Ebang International Holdings Inc.

EBON

shares dropped 4.15% to $3.35. NVIDIA Corp.

NVDA

fell 2.73% to $143.47, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD

declined 1.89% to $63.47. In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

BLOK

shed 2.87% to $15.30. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

BITQ,

which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, fell 5.63% to $3.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

GBTC,

which tracks the Bitcoin market price, slipped 0.66% to $8.33.

Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.