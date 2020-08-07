Richmond VA: Vollie J. Fountain, Sr Died in Mosby Court Fatal Crash

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) The Richmond Police Department’s Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Mosby Court earlier this week.

At approximately 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, RPD officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of a single-vehicle crash. Once on scene, they located a Dodge Durango which had left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The driver, Vollie J. Fountain, Sr., a male in his 60s, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Detectives have determined the same vehicle was also involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, shortly before the fatal crash. The hit-and-run investigation is also ongoing.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE