Richmond Traffic Advisory: Road Closures for Virginia’s 5000 Man March

Richmond, VA (STL.News) Traffic will be affected as thousands of people are expected to march on Monument Avenue this weekend for Virginia’s 5000 Man March.

The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. West Broad Street (both sides), North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (both sides), and Monument Avenue (both sides) will be closed while participants march. They are set to start near the Robert E. Lee Monument, head north on North Allen Avenue, then west on West Broad Street – marching until they get back to the Robert E. Lee Monument. RPD plans to open West Broad Street and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, once all participants have moved onto Monument Ave.

No parking is permitted along the route from 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 until 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 14. During that time period, there will also be no parking on North Meadow Street from Park Avenue to Monument Avenue and Monument Avenue all the way to North Lombardy Street.

