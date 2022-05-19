Rhode Island Governor – Site Readiness Awards

Governor McKee Announce Site Readiness Awards in 11 Communities

Providence, RI (STL.News) Joined by state and local officials, Governor Dan McKee announced over $600,000 in site readiness awards to 16 projects in 11 communities across Rhode Island. The awards will fund municipal technical assistance and site-specific planning improvements to catalyze economic development projects in these communities.

“The investments announced today will help to stimulate the construction of housing, increase economic development in advanced industries, and revamp infrastructure throughout Rhode Island,” said Governor McKee. “We are pleased to be partnering with municipalities on this important work and excited to see the results of these projects.”

“In the context of the region and nation, Rhode Island’s economic recovery has been strong to date,” said Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor. “This site readiness program will help to sustain and advance it. The initiative will do so by helping prepare needed sites for development across 11 cities and towns in our state. We thank our municipal partners and the Commerce team for working collaboratively to get these important investments under way.”

The Site Readiness program partners Rhode Island Commerce with municipalities and/or private parties to spur development activity throughout the state. Site-readiness awards were made in two categories: site specific improvements and municipal assistance.

Site specific improvements included site planning and pre-development activities and project improvements. Projects intended to catalyze growth in advanced industry clusters, regardless of project size, were also be prioritized.

Municipal Assistance awards are for the development of projects that will spur development and growth in support of the municipality’s development goals. Funding can be used to streamline current land-use development and permitting processes; training/education for planning/zoning board members, building officials and inspectors; assistance with writing zoning ordinances, updating comprehensive plans; strategic planning support, marketing support, and for matching funds/support for federal grants.

“Central Falls is thrilled to receive these critical dollars towards increasing affordable housing in our city,” said Mayor Maria Rivera. “Small communities desperately need these upfront funds in order to acquire and prepare housing sites and, because of these funds, we are hopeful to have more than 40 units of affordable housing in Central Falls built on these sites!”

List of Projects to Receive Funding: