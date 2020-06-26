Rhode Island Governor Raimondo Directs Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Victims of the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

(STL.News) – RI- Governor Gina M. Raimondo, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, is directing U.S. and Rhode Island flags at all state agencies and buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, May 22, 2020, until sunset on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in memory of those lost to COVID-19.

“We grieve for every Rhode Islander we have lost to COVID-19,” said Governor Raimondo. “The victims of this pandemic are our neighbors, friends and family members, and they will never be forgotten. My thoughts, today and every day, are with their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Raimondo also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags to half-staff as a mark of respect.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE