Republic of the Marshall Islands National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of the Republic of the Marshall Islands in celebration of your 41st Constitution Day.

Our two nations share a unique and deep-rooted friendship. I had the privilege of witnessing this bond and experiencing your hospitality during my visit to your country last August.

The United States is grateful to the Marshallese citizens serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. The Republic of the Marshall Islands remains a crucial partner in supporting an Indo-Pacific region that is truly open and free. I look forward to advancing our joint efforts in economic development, maritime security, environmental resilience, and health. We will continue to overcome the challenges of the 21st century together, and will work together to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulations to the people of the Republic of the Marshall Islands on this special occasion.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE