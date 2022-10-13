Removing Truss would be ‘disastrously bad idea’, says cabinet ally

Removing Liz Truss as prime minister would be a “disastrously bad idea” and only worsen market turmoil, one of her closest cabinet allies has argued amid growing unrest from Conservative MPs.

After calls grew for the prime minister to ditch more parts of last month’s mini-budget, the foreign secretary, James Cleverly, said she was pursuing “solid, traditional Conservative governmental principles” but did not rule out more U-turns.

Cleverly insisted while there was a “tough winter ahead”, the government would stick to its plan to drive up economic growth to help pay for the estimated £60bn shortfall needed to cover the cost of lost revenue to the exchequer.

He appealed to colleagues for unity after a bruising day for Truss, when she was repeatedly criticised at the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs.

Robert Halfon said she had “trashed the last 10 years of workers’ Conservatism”, while others present described the mood as “funereal” and more downbeat than some of the showdowns faced by Boris Johnson or Theresa May.

While some Tories plot how to remove Truss – a tricky feat given party rules mean she cannot face a no-confidence vote for her first 12 months in office – Cleverly said doing so would only make the situation worse.

“I think that changing the leadership would be a disastrously bad idea, not just politically but also economically,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He said the party should “stay focused on growing the economy” and dismissed the torrent of acid criticism levied by colleagues and reported by journalists.

“Some people like having quotable tweets and some people like delivering good government. I’m in the camp of people that like delivering good government,” Cleverly told Sky News.

Although No 10 on Wednesday confirmed all the measures in the mini-budget would be maintained (bar the U-turn on cutting the top rate of tax), Cleverly refused to give the same commitment during his broadcast round on Thursday morning.

Pressed three times by Sky News’s Kay Burley on whether there would be any more reversals of tax cuts, he declined to do so.

“The chancellor is going to be making a statement on 31 October which gives a more holistic assessment of public finances and our response to the global headwinds that every economy in the world is facing,” Cleverly said.

He added the “foundations” of the mini-budget, including protecting people and businesses from spiralling energy bills, as well as lowering taxes, remained “really key for the growth agenda”.

The medium-term growth plan was brought forward from 23 November in a bid to reassure the markets, while Truss is also inviting groups of MPs into Downing Street for “listening exercises” over the coming days.

Labour said the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, should reverse the mini-budget because “the sums simply don’t add up” and welcomed Truss’s confirmation there would be no public spending cuts.

Lucy Powell, the shadow culture secretary, said energy support should not be funded purely through borrowing but from a fresh windfall tax for energy companies.

“Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss can put their fingers in their ears and say it’s all OK, we’ll carry on as normal and we’ll all continue to pay for that with increased mortgage rates, with inflation out of control and other prices going up.

“Or they can do the responsible thing and listen – not just to the big economic global institutions like the IMF [International Monetary Fund], listen to parliament, listen to the public, and they can reverse their mini-budget and go back to the drawing board.”