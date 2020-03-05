Realio Announces launch of RST token sale on Algorand’s Blockchain

NEW YORK (STL.News) – Realio, an end-to-end digital asset issuance and peer-to-peer trading platform focused on real estate private equity, today announced a partnership with Algorand, the technology company that built and developed the world’s first open, permissionless, pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol.

The Realio Issuance Network is a layer 2 solution built for compliantly issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems across global jurisdictions. The network is being fully tokenized through the RST token sale which aims to be the first truly hybrid security/utility token, offering ownership and profit share rights over the network alongside staking and utility features to participate in network validation, voting and more. RST tokens will be made available for purchase as an Algorand Standard Asset (ASA) and designed for interoperability with other supported blockchains and platform features such as RealioX. Algorand, one of the top next generation blockchain protocols, joins Fusion Foundation among others in supporting the Realio Issuance Network.

RST tokens will be offered (with the private sale beginning on March 16) via the Reg D 506 (c) and Reg S exemptions, enabling global participation.

“We are kicking off this token sale with incredible momentum, having pre-sold over 2 million RST while adding another world-class technology partner who shares the same vision for the future of a global, borderless financial ecosystem,” noted Derek Boirun, founder of Realio.

“Algorand’s protocol was designed for decentralized financial applications and networks of the future like Realio, and we are pleased to support the long term value their initiative will provide, ” said W. Sean Ford, COO of Algorand. “Combining Algorand’s simplified asset creation, instant economic exchange, and immediate transaction finality with Realio’s groundbreaking token issuance network is a significant step forward in defi compliance and innovation.”

About Realio

The Realio platform is an end-to-end, blockchain-based SaaS platform for the issuance, investment and life-cycle management of digital assets. Realio combines access to a decentralized (p2p) exchange with the features of a sophisticated issuance/investment platform in order to merge enterprise-grade blockchain solutions with institutional quality investment vehicles. Potential users of the platform should visit us at www.realio.fund.

About Algorand

Algorand Inc. built the world’s first open source, permissionless, pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol for the next generation of financial products. This blockchain, the Algorand protocol, is the brainchild of Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali. A technology company dedicated to removing friction in financial exchange, Algorand Inc. is powering a financial evolution by enabling the creation and exchange of value, building new financial tools and services, while providing responsible privacy features. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

