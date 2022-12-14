Readout of U.S.-EU Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today attended the U.S.-EU Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial co-hosted by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas at the Department of Homeland Security’s St. Elizabeths Campus. European Union participants included Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the Czech Republic Vit Rakusšan, and Minister of Justice of the Czech Republic Pavel Blažek.

The participants discussed Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, commended the Ukrainian people’s determination to fight for their country, and underscored the horrifying human suffering and economic devastation caused by the invasion. They agreed to continue their close cooperation in response to Russia’s aggression.

The officials shared perspectives on current and emerging threats, including international and domestic terrorism, violent extremism, ransomware and other forms of cybercrime, organized crime, and the harm from illegal narcotics, including synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine. To counter these threats, they affirmed their intent to share additional information and leverage their law enforcement authorities collectively and individually.

The Ministers issued a communiqué at the end of the Ministerial and plan to meet again in Stockholm in June.