Re-parole Process for Afghan Nationals – DHS

DHS Announces Re-parole Process for Afghan Nationals in the United States.

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new process that will enable Afghan nationals to renew their parole and continue to live and work in the United States. The new process is streamlined and will be at no cost, and will provide for a two-year renewal of parole for qualifying individuals. This action is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing commitment to the safety, security, and well-being of the thousands of Afghan nationals who arrived in the United States through Operation Allies Welcome and Enduring Welcome.

“DHS is proud to have led Operation Allies Welcome, and we are committed to supporting our Afghan allies as they continue to settle into their communities across the country,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Through this new streamlined and fee-exempt process, eligible Afghan nationals will be able to continue living and working here as they pursue a permanent status.”

Afghan nationals who are currently parolees may now apply for a renewal of their parole and employment authorization through a new streamlined and fee-exempt application process that is available online and on paper and that uses Form I-131, Application for Travel Document. The renewal requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons and for a significant public benefit.

DHS will also consider a two-year extension of parole for those Afghan parolees who applied and continue to apply for asylum (Form I-589) or for adjustment of status to that of a lawful permanent resident (Form I-485) (for example, adjustment of status as a special immigrant). The extensions will be considered on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons and for a significant public benefit. If an extension is approved, the applicant’s original employment authorization will be extended and sent to the applicant’s last address of record with USCIS.

The Administration has repeatedly put forward an adjustment act and publicly called on Congress to support a bipartisan adjustment act that would provide a durable, more streamlined immigration pathway for those currently in parole.

Afghan nationals are encouraged to pursue a permanent status in the United States for which they may be eligible, including through the Special Immigrant and asylum processes. On May 17, 2023, DHS began hosting Afghan Support Centers across the country – the first two were held in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, and the next Afghan Support Center will be held June 21-24 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento, California U.S. government personnel and nongovernmental organizations at the Afghan Support Centers will provide information regarding immigration and social services available for those who arrived through Operation Allies Welcome and Enduring Welcome Additional dates and locations for Afghan Support Centers will be announced in the coming weeks.

SOURCE: Department of Homeland Security