RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps to 5.90%; Sensex gyrates 300 pts

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee on Friday raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9% following the conclusion of its three-day meeting. The central bank also retained its stance on remaining focussed on withdrawal of accommodation. The decision was in line with the Street’s expectations.

Benchmark indices rebounded following the announcement. The Sensex rallied nearly 550 points to 56,920 levels while Nifty50 was trading above the 16,900 mark, up 146 points.

The central bank has, for the third consecutive time, raised the repo rate by 50 bps. Most economists and market experts had expected the central bank to front-load rate hikes in a bid to control inflation.

Inflation trajectory remains clouded in the backdrop of geopolitical tensions. Consumer inflation in India has remained above the RBI‘s tolerance target band of 2-6% since January. In August, consumer price inflation rose to 7.0% from a five-month low of 6.7% a month ago.

“The dominant theme in economic and market discussions these days is India’s resilience and outperformance in a weakening global economy and bearish equity markets. The RBI governor’s comments today is a reaffirmation of this ‘India resilient’ theme. It was this positive commentary on India’s growth impulses and projection of 7% GDP growth with 6.7% inflation for FY 23 that has come as a positive even while the policy announcements relating to rates were on totally expected lines,” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The governor’s confident statement that CAD can be financed comfortably even with crude at $100 for the rest of the year is reassuring, he said, adding that in brief the positive commentary is market positive.



The rupee was rangebound at 81.6 against the dollar.

