Quiz cashes in on Black Friday party wear sales



Quiz cashes in on Black Friday party clothes sales: Fashion retailer swings back to profit after restructuring driveBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:52 EST, 7 December 2022 | Updated: 17:09 EST, 7 December 2022

Fashion retailer Quiz has swung back to profit as shoppers sought occasion-wear in the Black Friday sales.The retailer has bounced back in the last half-year as a result of restructuring and tightly managing costs and stock.It made £1.8million profit in the six months to September 30, up from £1.3million in losses it reported in the same period last year. Back in fashion: Quiz made £1.8m profit in the six months to September 30, up from £1.3m in losses it reported in the same period last yearRevenue shot up from £36million last year to £49.4million, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels.This reflected growing demand for partywear as big events returned. Strong sales in recent weeks, including the Black Friday sales period, offset weaker than expected revenues in October.The group, which has 62 stores in the UK as well as 62 concessions in stores such as New Look, said it has continued to cut costs.It follows a restructuring in 2020 which put several loss-making stores into administration. This has helped to reduce rents. It expects full-year profits to be at least in line with current market expectations.

