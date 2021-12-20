Qorvo® Delivers Ultra-Wideband in Google® Pixel 6 Pro

Expands Qorvo’s addressable market to include Android® smartphone ecosystem

Greensboro, NC (STL.News) Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced it is supplying Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology for Google’s Pixel 6 Pro flagship smartphone. The Qorvo DW3720 UWB solution enables a breadth of new use cases from “find my stuff” applications and indoor location/indoor navigation to secure peer-to-peer financial transactions and other location-based “secure association” applications. UWB provides ultra-precise distance and location information, enabling context awareness to connected devices for seamless, secure, and intuitive user experiences.

Eric Creviston, president of Qorvo Mobile Products, said, “Qorvo is proud to support the Pixel 6 Pro with our DW3720 UWB solution as well as other cellular and connectivity products. The Pixel 6 Pro is the first Android® smartphone to feature Qorvo’s UWB technology, reflecting close collaboration with Google and Qorvo’s UWB hardware and software teams. We look forward to continued collaboration with Google and other industry leaders establishing UWB as a must-have technology across connected devices in mobile, automotive, and IoT.”

Qorvo’s UWB solution developed for Pixel includes the DW3720 transceiver and full software support for the Android operating system. The software stack developed by Qorvo for the Pixel 6 Pro is compatible with other Android devices.

Qorvo’s UWB solutions are compliant with the IEEE 802.15.4z standard and are developed in accordance with the FiRa consortium PHY – MAC specification and Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) specifications. As a member of FiRa and CCC, Qorvo is committed to ensuring device interoperability and growing the UWB ecosystem. Qorvo’s UWB solutions significantly enhance the end-user experience and make automotive, smartphone, and consumer and industrial IoT applications simple, smart and secure.