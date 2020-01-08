Pukwana Man Sidney Dubray Sentenced for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Pukwana, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon was sentenced on January 2, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Sidney Dubray, age 25, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Dubray was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 14, 2019. He pled guilty on September 25, 2019.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on December 20, 2018, when Dubray and the victim were drinking and got into a shouting match. When the victim left the argument to sit on the couch, Dubray grabbed a kitchen knife in anger and stabbed the victim in the back of his head.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy R. Morley prosecuted the case.

Dubray was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

