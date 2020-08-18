Princess Cruises Announces Diamond Princess Maiden Season in South America and Antarctica

SANTA CLARITA, CA (STL.News) Princess Cruises announced today a maiden season for Diamond Princess, sailing to South America and Antarctica in fall 2021 and spring 2022, replacing Sapphire Princess on the same deployment from December through March.

The itineraries in the maiden season include:

December 1, 2021 Andes & South America

December 1, 2021 Antarctica, Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure

December 19, 2021 Antarctica & Cape Horn

January 4 and 20, 2022 Antarctica & Cape Horn

February 5, 19 and March 5, 2022 Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan

March 5, 2022 Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure

March 19, 2022 Andes & South America

In addition, Diamond Princess will sail on two new Pacific Crossings to and from Asia in fall 2021 and spring 2022 and sail the North Pacific Ocean with either Southeast Asia and Hawaii or Hawaii and Japan. These sailings are between Los Angeles and either Singapore or Yokohama (Tokyo).

As a result of this change, three Sapphire Princess Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez cruises and three Hawaiian Islands cruises in fall 2021 and spring 2022 will be cancelled.

