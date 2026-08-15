Primoris Services Faces Securities Class Action

DALLAS, TX – August 15, 2026 (STL.News) Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) investors face a September 21, 2026, deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action alleging the infrastructure contractor misled investors about costs, risks, and expected profitability associated with significant fixed-price renewable energy projects.

The lawsuit, Boston Retirement System v. Primoris Services Corporation, No. 3:26-cv-02416, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. It seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Primoris common stock between August 5, 2025, and June 22, 2026, inclusive.

The allegations have not been proven, and the filing of a securities lawsuit does not establish that Primoris or any individual defendant violated federal securities laws.

What the Primoris class action alleges

According to information published about the complaint, plaintiffs allege Primoris made materially false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information concerning its business and operations.

The complaint alleges the company’s cost-estimation, cost-to-complete forecasting and project-oversight processes were deficient and did not provide reliable estimates of costs and expected profitability for certain fixed-price renewable energy projects.

Plaintiffs further allege Primoris underestimated costs and risks associated with projects experiencing cost overruns, execution problems and scheduling delays.

Those claims remain allegations and will be subject to the federal judicial process.

PRIM stock suffered a series of major declines

The price history surrounding the proposed class period is particularly significant because Primoris shares experienced several unusually large single-day declines as investors reacted to company disclosures.

Primoris reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on February 23 and disclosed higher costs on certain renewable energy projects, challenging soil conditions, and margin pressure in its Energy segment.

PRIM subsequently closed at $151.92 on February 24, down $13.72, or approximately 8.3%, according to information summarising the complaint.

A much larger decline followed the company’s first-quarter results in May.

Primoris reduced its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from a range of $560 million to $580 million to between $480 million and $500 million, citing lower renewable energy activity, delayed project starts, and increased costs on renewable projects.

PRIM closed at $101.23 on May 6, down $101.69, or 50.11%, according to the lawsuit summary.

The decline represented a major change in the market’s valuation of Primoris and materially altered the stock’s longer-term price trend.

Another selloff followed a June 8 announcement that the company’s president of renewables was leaving Primoris. Shares closed at $103.90 on June 9, down $18.92, or approximately 15.4%.

Then, on June 22, Primoris announced another business update that included the departure of its chief operating officer and a further reduction in its 2026 outlook. The company cited cost overruns and delays involving six projects and reduced expectations for its renewables operation.

PRIM closed at $84.95 that day, falling $23.39, or approximately 21.6%.

Taken together, the February, May and June declines show why the stock-price component is central to the securities litigation rather than merely background market volatility.

PRIM closes Friday at $83.30

Primoris shares ended Friday, August 14, at $83.30, gaining $2.42, or approximately 3.0%, from the previous session.

The stock traded between $80.54 and $83.77 during Friday’s session after opening at $80.80. Trading volume was approximately 1.03 million shares.

Friday’s advance provided some short-term relief, but it did little to reverse the substantial damage to PRIM’s longer-term price trend.

At $83.30, the stock remains roughly 59% below the $202.92 closing level implied by the May 6 decline figures cited in the lawsuit summary. It is also about 45% below the $151.92 closing price reported following the February selloff.

That magnitude of decline illustrates the considerable repricing that has occurred as investors reassessed the company’s renewable-energy project exposure, earnings outlook and execution risks.

Technical picture remains damaged.

From a technical-analysis perspective, PRIM’s chart has shifted from a strong upward trend to a prolonged bearish structure.

The most important feature is not any single daily indicator but the succession of lower price levels established following the February, May and June disclosures.

The May collapse was particularly significant. A decline of approximately 50% in a single session represents the type of price gap that can fundamentally reset a stock’s technical structure. Rather than an ordinary correction within an established trend, the move created a substantial overhead area where investors who purchased shares at much higher prices may eventually become potential sellers during future rallies.

PRIM’s subsequent inability to recover its pre-May trading range reinforces that technical weakness.

The June decline toward the mid-$80s established another lower trading level, and the August 14 close of $83.30 leaves the stock near that post-disclosure region.

Moving averages show the extent of the trend reversal

Moving averages are particularly useful following a major repricing because they smooth daily volatility and help show whether a stock is recovering its underlying trend.

Recent technical readings available for Primoris have placed the stock below important intermediate- and long-term moving averages, including its 50-day and 200-day averages. Technical analysts generally view that configuration as evidence the prevailing trend remains weak, rather than a confirmed recovery.

Earlier July technical data placed PRIM’s 50-day simple moving average above $100 and its 200-day average above $130. Because moving averages change each trading session, those historical readings should not be treated as August 14 values, but they show how far the stock fell below its longer-term trend following the May and June selloffs.

The important technical question now is whether PRIM can establish a durable base and begin reclaiming declining short- and intermediate-term moving averages.

Until that occurs, individual positive sessions such as Friday’s roughly 3% advance do not by themselves establish a reversal.

Momentum and RSI

Momentum indicators also require careful interpretation following a decline of this magnitude.

PRIM’s 14-day Relative Strength Index was reported around 39-41 in recent technical readings. RSI normally operates on a scale from zero to 100, with readings below 30 commonly considered oversold and readings above 70 overbought.

A reading near 40 therefore indicates weak momentum but does not necessarily mean the stock is technically oversold.

That distinction matters. An oversold stock can sometimes rebound sharply in the short term simply because selling pressure has become extreme. A stock holding in the 30s or low 40s, however, can remain in a bearish trend for an extended period without reaching a traditional oversold reading.

Recent MACD readings have also reflected the weakness that followed PRIM’s sharp repricing, although momentum indicators can change quickly and should not be viewed in isolation from price and volume.

Support and resistance levels to watch

The $80 area has emerged as an important near-term technical level after Friday’s intraday low of $80.54.

A sustained break below that region could draw renewed attention to the stock’s post-selloff lows and indicate sellers remain in control.

On the upside, the first technical challenge is establishing sustained trading above the upper-$80s and then recovering the approximately $90 area.

Beyond that, the $100-$105 region is potentially more significant because it overlaps with trading levels seen after the May collapse and before the June selloff.

That zone could act as resistance if investors who held shares through the decline use future rallies to reduce positions.

A recovery above $100 alone would not restore PRIM to its previous trend. The stock would remain substantially below the prices recorded before the May repricing.

Volatility remains an important consideration.

PRIM’s recent trading history also demonstrates unusually high event-driven volatility.

Moves of approximately 50%, 22% and 15% tied to major corporate developments indicate that investors have rapidly repriced the stock as new information changed expectations around renewable-energy projects and earnings.

That volatility can work in either direction and makes conventional technical signals less reliable immediately around significant corporate announcements.

For investors following the securities litigation, the price history still provides important context because the lawsuit specifically links alleged disclosures and omissions to investor losses during the proposed class period.

September 21 lead plaintiff deadline

Investors who acquired Primoris common stock during the proposed August 5, 2025-June 22, 2026 class period have until September 21 to ask the court to appoint them lead plaintiff.

Becoming lead plaintiff is not required for an investor to remain a potential member of the proposed class. The court has not determined that investors are entitled to damages, and no future settlement or recovery is guaranteed.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP is among the firms publicizing the litigation and seeking contact with affected investors. Importantly, the firm’s notice states that Kessler Topaz did not file the complaint.

Law firms notifying Primoris investors.

Law firms that have issued notices concerning the Primoris securities litigation include:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Kahn Swick & Foti LLC

Holzer & Holzer LLC

The Gross Law Firm

The Schall Law Firm

Law-firm investor notices should not be confused with court findings. They are generally attorney advertising or solicitations seeking potential clients or class participants.

The Primoris litigation remains in its early stages. The allegations have not been adjudicated, and the defendants can contest the claims.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. Technical analysis is based on historical market-price behavior and does not predict future stock performance. Allegations contained in a civil complaint remain allegations unless proven in court.