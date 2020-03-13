President Trump Signed the Secure and Trusted Communications Network Act

Washington, DC (STL.News) President Donald J. Trump signed new legislation to ensure that our Nation’s communications networks are protected from foreign adversaries.

Today, President Trump signed the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, furthering his commitment to defend our networks from entities posing an unacceptable risk to national security.

This legislation will help protect our telecommunications infrastructure by prohibiting the use of Federal funds to purchase equipment from companies that pose a national security threat.

The Act creates a reimbursement program to remove and replace equipment in use that was manufactured by entities posing unacceptable national security risk.

Provisions of this legislation also help ensure the Federal Government can share critical information about supply chain security with carriers.

These reforms will help protect our Nation’s vital communications network and also ensures the United States reaches its 5G potential.

PROTECTING VITAL INTERESTS: The security and prosperity of the United States depends on high-speed, reliable, and secure communications networks.

The next generation of wireless technology—or 5G—is expected to have vast implications for the future of the United States.

5G has the potential to transform numerous parts of American society, ranging from artificial intelligence, to manufacturing, to public services.

Using untrustworthy vendors to build communications infrastructure threatens our security by exposing our networks to actors who are potentially influenced by foreign entities.

The stakes could not be higher—America’s citizens and our foreign partners must be able to trust that our 5G networks are reliable, private, and secure.

The Administration will not risk subjecting America’s critical telecommunications infrastructure to companies that are controlled by authoritarian governments or foreign adversaries.

SECURING AMERICA’S FUTURE: President Trump is building upon his efforts to keep America at the forefront of achieving a safe and prosperous future.