Pre-open session: Sensex slips over 300 points; Nifty below 17,660

SENSEX TODAY LIVE: Index surges 400 points in morning tradeMarket LIVE Updates: NDTV shares rise after founders sell stake to AdaniShares of Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd rose over 4% on Monday after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said they would transfer their 27.26% stake in the company to the Adani Group. (Source: Reuters)The market sell off on Friday was the consequence of the cumulative impact of Covid fears, valuation concerns and margin calls in many momentum stocks. It is important to note that the 320 point cut in Nifty was caused on a day when DIIs bought heavily for Rs 3398 crores and FIIs sold only for Rs 706 crores. This means the selling was triggered by HNIs and retail which, in turn, triggered margin calls in momentum stocks that led to steep cuts in these segments. Heavy FII selling in call options in the derivatives segment indicate that recovery will be slow and tough. Long term investors can nibble at high quality stocks in capital goods, telecom, banking and pharma.- Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial ServicesTop gainers and losers in morning tradePrivate equity major Advent International will buy a 50.1% stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd from its promoter Jasti family and consider merging it with a peer in its portfolio, the Indian drugmaker said on Monday. Suven said Advent would make an additional open offer for up to 26% of the voting share capital held by public shareholders at a price of 495 rupees per share. Shares rose as much as 4.8% to 520 rupees in early trading.Rupee opens up 0.11% at 82.7700 per U.S. Dollar; previous close 82.8575Alembic Pharmaceuticals Receives USFDA Final Approval For Fulvestrant InjectionRise in VIX may allow for a pull back, without quite confirming an upside reversal. The 18,000 region is a critical level to such an event, which could again force a turn lower. If such declines do not force beyond 17670 oreven 18800, expect a turn higher again which could aimfor 18,100 or even 18,250.- Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial ServicesOpening Bell: Sensex, Nifty flat; Suven Pharma jumps 5%, M&M sheds 2%Pre-open session: Sensex down 100 points; Nifty below 17,840SGX Nifty signals a positive startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 22 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 17,886, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Monday.Tech View: Nifty forms a long bearish candle this week.While making lower lows for the last seven trading sessions, Nifty today slipped below the 200-DEMA (double exponential moving average) and formed a bearish candle on the daily scale.Tokyo shares open higherTokyo shares opened higher Monday, lifted by gains on Wall Street last week, though the spread of Covid in China weighed on investor sentiment. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.49 percent, or 128.75 points, to 26,364.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.33 percent, or 6.35 points, to 1,904.29.Wall Street ends up as investors eye data for rate prospectsThe S&P 500 closed higher on Friday, in a light trading day ahead of a long weekend, as investors assessed inflation data against rate hike and recession fears while energy shares jumped on higher oil prices.Rupee slips 3 paise to 82.82 against US dollarThe rupee dipped 3 paise to close at 82.82 against the US dollar on Friday due to firm crude oil prices and steep losses in domestic stocks amid growing concerns about interest rate hikes.Sensex, Nifty on FridaySensex ended 981 points lower at 59,845.29, while Nifty50 ended at 17,806.80 on Friday.