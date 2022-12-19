Pre-open session: Sensex down over 50 points; Nifty below 18,370

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updatesSensex tanks 600 ptsBOJ allows yields to rise more in surprise tweak to policyThe Bank of Japan decided on Tuesday to allow long-term interest rates to rise more by widening the band around its yield cap, in a surprise move to address the rising cost of prolonged monetary easing.But the central bank kept its yield target unchanged and said it will sharply increase bond buying, a sign the move was a fine-tuning of its existing ultra-loose monetary policy rather than a withdrawal of stimulus.”The BOJ decided to modify the conduct of yield curve control to improve market functioning and encourage a smoother formation of the entire yield curve, it said in a statement.

Market LIVE Updates: Hindustan Zinc to spend over $1 billion on shift to battery-operated mining vehicles, green energy userDABUR BLOCK DEAL: 0.9% equity changes hands in 5 block deals; stock down 3%The overarching theme impacting global equity markets now is the possibility of a U.S. recession in 2023. While a slowdown in the U.S. economy is a given, opinion is divided on whether the U.S. can manage a soft landing of the economy. Economic data indicate a slowing economy and declining inflation which implies that the Fed is close to pausing on rate hikes. Confirmation of this trend can lead to revival in equity markets. Economic and market indicators suggest that India's outperformance can continue in 2023 too. Since valuations are on the higher side, a multi-asset allocation strategy would be appropriate for 2023. Besides equity, fixed income assets and gold should be an integral part of the portfolio in 2023.- Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial ServicesSECTOR WATCH | Barring Media pack, all indices trade with cuts in opening dealsHeatmap: All stocks open in the redOpening Bell: Sensex slides 300 pts, Nifty below 18,350; Dabur down 3%, NBCC up 3%Pre-open session: Sensex down over 50 points; Nifty below 18,370Asian markets mostly weaker as investors question China reopeningAsian share markets were trading mostly in negative territory on Tuesday, as investors anticipated a somewhat rocky road for China's unwinding of COVID restrictions and the prospect that U.S interest rates will rise higher than expected in 2023. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2% after U.S. stocks ended the previous session lower. The index is down 0.1% so far this month.SGX Nifty signals a negative startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 31 points, or 0.17 per cent, lower at 18,456, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Tuesday.Tech View: Pullback rally signals more upside bounce in NiftySignalling a pullback rally in the equity market after a small downward correction, headline index Nifty today formed a long green candle on the daily charts amid buying at lower levels.Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on central bankTokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday despite a rout on Wall Street on worries over a recession, with investors shifting their focus to the Bank of Japan's policy decision. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.07 percent, or 17.72 points, at 27,255.36 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.17 percent, or 3.37 points, to 1,938.78.Wall Street falls fourth straight day as recession worries nagWall Street closed lower on Monday for a fourth straight session with Nasdaq leading declines as investors shied away from riskier bets, worried the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could push the U.S. economy into a recession.Oil climbs, but uncertainty on China COVID surge caps gainsOil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday, shored up by a weaker dollar and a U.S. plan to restock its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but gains were limited by uncertainty over the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in China, the world's top oil importer.Rupee rises by 13 paise to 82.62 against dollar on firm equitiesThe rupee rose by 13 paise to settle at 82.62 against the US dollar on Monday as robust buying in the domestic equities and a weak American currency against key crosses overseas boosted investor sentiments.Sensex, Nifty on MondayThe 30-share Sensex ended 468 points higher at 61,806, while its broader peer, Nifty 50, ended above the 18,400 mark.