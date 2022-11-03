Business

Pound down 2% against dollar after BoE rate hike

November 3, 2022
Alexander Graham
The British pound dived against the dollar Thursday after the Bank of England ramped up interest rates but struck a dovish tone over monetary policy.

In afternoon London deals, sterling shed 2.1 percent to $1.1158, one day after the Federal Reserve hiked its own rate and warned it would go higher than previously thought to tame inflation.