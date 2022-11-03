Pound down 2% against dollar after BoE rate hike

The British pound dived against the dollar Thursday after the Bank of England ramped up interest rates but struck a dovish tone over monetary policy.
In afternoon London deals, sterling shed 2.1 percent to $1.1158, one day after the Federal Reserve hiked its own rate and warned it would go higher than previously thought to tame inflation.
In afternoon London deals, sterling shed 2.1 percent to $1.1158, one day after the Federal Reserve hiked its own rate and warned it would go higher than previously thought to tame inflation.