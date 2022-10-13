Post-Roe, non-pregnant people are being denied medications over 'hypothetical' babies

The nation’s two largest pharmacies, Walgreens and CVS, have updated their company policies to allow their pharmacists to deny medication to people who they think could be circumventing new abortion laws by causing a miscarriage.

In a case called Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court in June overturned its 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion. The decision shifted the abortion debate to the states, some of which have passed laws – or are relying on earlier statutes – to ban the procedure.