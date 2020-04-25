Portland Police Explosive Disposal Unit Responds on Call of Old Military Munition Found in Basement

Portland, OR (STL.News) The Portland Police Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) responded to the 2000 block of Southeast 22 Avenue to assist Central Precinct officers in the safe removal of a suspicious item found by a home owner. The home owner was cleaning out the basement of his home in Ladd’s Addition when he discovered what appeared to be a military grade munition (photo), and called police.

Officers responded and as a precautionary measure secured the area. It was determined there was no immediate risk to the public.

The Explosives Disposal Unit responded and determined the item, a three and a half inch anti-tank munition from the World War Two era, was inert.

Occasionally, old munitions will be discovered in the Portland area. Community members are asked not to touch or disturb these items as they can be very dangerous if moved.

Anyone coming across a suspected explosive device should immediately call 9-1-1.