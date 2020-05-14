Ponchatoula Man Jason Boyet Charged with Distribution of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that Jason Boyet, age 41, a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was charged on May 13, 2020 in a one-count Bill of Information with distribution of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children, including children as young as three (3) years old, in violation of 18 U.S.C. ‘ 2252(a)(2).

If convicted, BOYET faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five (5) years and a maximum term of imprisonment of twenty (20) years, followed by up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. He can also be required to register as a sex offender.

U. S. Attorney Strasser reiterated that a Bill of Information is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys= Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating this matter with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Jordan Ginsberg is in charge of the prosecution.

