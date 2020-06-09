Polk Charged with Attempt Murder in Shooting of CPD Officer in Chicago

Chicago, IL (STL.News) Polk was arrested on June 8th, 2020 at approximately 12:24 a.m. in the 300 Block of N. Latrobe after shooting an on-duty officer who responded to a domestic related incident at a residence in the 500 Block of N. Leamington. In that incident, Polk discharged a firearm into the floor multiple times before fleeing the home but ultimately returned to the residence and fired a shot at an officer that struck his protective vest. The offender again fled the home but was located, placed into custody and charged accordingly. The officer was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in good condition.

