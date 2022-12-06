Polish regulator sets 2023 dividend policy for banks

© Reuters. TFILE PHOTO: he logo of Poland’s KNF regulator is pictured on their headquarters in Warsaw April 7, 2015. Picture taken April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s financial regulator KNF has adopted a new dividend policy for banks for 2023, allowing them to pay out a percentage of their net profit to shareholders depending on meeting specific criteria, it said on Tuesday. To qualify to pay up to 50% of 2022 net profit, banks will need a leverage ratio higher than 5% and sufficient capital buffers. Banks that can pay up to 75% will have to meet the capital criteria for a 50% payout, taking into account their sensitivity to negative macroeconomic scenarios. To pay out 100% of profit in dividends, banks must meet all the criteria set for lower payouts and their loan portfolio has to be of good quality, with non-performing loans not higher than 5%.

All the criteria have to be met both on consolidated and non-consolidated levels, the regulator said. The allowed dividend paid will also depend on the level of foreign currency mortgages. (Reporting Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Mark Porter)