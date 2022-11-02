Polish central banker Kotecki sees inflation at 23%-24% without anti-inflation shield



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of Warsaw city is seen from the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel



WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish inflation may reach 23%-24% next year without anti-inflation shield next year, central banker Ludwik Kotecki said on Wednesday.

“In the budget bill there’s no single zloty assigned for the anti-inflation shield. Inflation may reach 23%-24% without it next year,” Kotecki told Radio TOK FM, adding that the central bank had to act to bring inflation to single-digit level from the estimated 17.9% in October.