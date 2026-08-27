Police Recover Stolen Property in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 27, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis police are attempting to reunite residents with stolen property after officers recovered a large collection of lawn equipment, bicycles, scooters, tools, electronics, and musical instruments connected to a vacant property in south St. Louis.

Officers recovered the property in or around the 3000 block of Miami Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood, where residents and property managers have reported break-ins, theft, and unauthorized people entering vacant buildings.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, investigators have already connected some of the recovered property to at least six burglaries. Police believe there could be additional victims who have not yet been linked to the recovered items.

The discovery has prompted investigators to release information about the property in hopes that people who recently experienced burglaries or thefts will recognize their belongings.

Police are asking potential owners to be prepared to establish that an item belongs to them.

Vacant property contained numerous stolen items

The discovery included an assortment of items ordinarily found in homes, garages, workshops and yards.

Among the property identified by police were multiple lawnmowers, electric scooters, a bicycle, power tools, yard equipment, electronics and musical instruments.

Publicly identified items include a Greenworks electric mower, a Troy-Bilt TB200 gas mower, two Technx electric scooters, a Schwinn Sting-Ray bicycle and a Troy-Bilt TB100 gas mower.

Police also recovered Toro, Ryobi and Yardworks electric lawnmowers.

Tools included Pittsburgh torque wrenches, a Craftsman circular saw, a Makita impact drill, a Ryobi inflator and a Ryobi drill.

Investigators also recovered two Ryobi battery-powered yard trimmers.

The collection was not limited to tools and outdoor equipment.

Among the electronics were two Alexa devices with screens. Musical instruments included a Paul Reed Smith SE A50E Angelus guitar and a Bundy Resonite clarinet.

The variety of property is one reason investigators believe multiple victims could be involved.

Rather than representing the contents of a single burglary, police have already linked recovered property to several separate cases.

Police have linked property to six burglaries

Police said investigators have connected items recovered from the property to six burglaries so far, according to local reporting.

Authorities believe additional victims could still be identified as people examine descriptions and photographs of the recovered belongings.

The investigation illustrates one of the difficulties police face when recovering stolen property.

Finding an item does not necessarily establish ownership.

Serial numbers, purchase records, photographs and detailed descriptions can help investigators match recovered property with its owner.

SLMPD’s guidance to crime victims specifically recommends keeping a list of serial numbers for personal property in a safe location. Police also recommend maintaining photographs or video of expensive or unusual belongings.

That type of documentation can become especially important in cases involving commonly owned equipment such as lawnmowers, drills, bicycles and power tools.

How residents can reclaim property

Police are asking anyone who recognizes an item and believes it was stolen from them to contact investigators.

Potential owners should be prepared to provide information establishing ownership.

That could include a previously filed police report, proof of purchase, a serial number, a photograph, or information describing a distinctive characteristic that may not be obvious from publicly released photographs.

According to information released about the recovered property, people who believe one of the listed items belongs to them can contact SLMPD detectives at 314-444-2500.

Residents should not assume that identifying an item’s make or model is enough to establish ownership.

Police need to distinguish legitimate owners from other people who may recognize commonly available products.

For that reason, information about scratches, modifications, missing parts, accessories, serial numbers, or other unique characteristics could potentially assist investigators.

People who previously reported a burglary should also have their police report information available.

The City of St. Louis lists SLMPD’s general non-emergency number as 314-231-1212 and its police-report records number as 314-444-5551.

Vacant buildings create challenges on Miami Street

The recovery is also drawing attention to problems surrounding vacant properties in parts of south St. Louis.

FOX 2 reported that property managers working around the 3000 block of Miami Street said vacant buildings have experienced break-ins and unauthorized entry as owners and investors try to rehabilitate the properties.

One property inspection manager told the television station that crews can complete repairs only to have people enter buildings and cause new damage. The manager also described a recent incident in which workers’ ladder and blower were stolen.

People on Miami Street reportedly saw police close part of the street while officers removed property from one of the vacant buildings.

Photographs from the scene showed numerous recovered items outside the property, including lawn equipment, bicycles and tools.

The circumstances surrounding the recovery remain part of the police investigation.

The discovery of stolen property does not by itself establish who committed the burglaries, who transported each item or how every piece of property arrived at the location.

Authorities have not publicly established those details in the information reviewed by STL.News.

Gravois Park neighborhood undergoing rehabilitation

The 3000 block of Miami Street sits in the Gravois Park neighborhood of south St. Louis.

The neighborhood takes its name from Gravois Park, an 8.2-acre city park bounded by Louisiana and Compton avenues and Potomac and Miami streets. The City of St. Louis says the neighborhood is immediately south of the Cherokee Street district.

Like several areas of St. Louis containing older housing stock, parts of the neighborhood have experienced cycles of vacancy and rehabilitation.

Local property owners told FOX 2 that investors and landlords have been renovating properties along Miami Street and that conditions have improved compared with previous years.

At the same time, vacant buildings can complicate redevelopment.

A property awaiting rehabilitation can become vulnerable to illegal entry, vandalism or theft, while construction materials and equipment brought into buildings can themselves become targets.

That creates additional costs for owners attempting to return vacant properties to productive use.

Some categories of stolen property present particular challenges for investigators.

Power tools and lawn equipment are frequently manufactured in large quantities, meaning dozens or hundreds of nearly identical items could exist in a metropolitan area.

Serial numbers can therefore be extremely useful.

A homeowner who records the serial number from a lawnmower, drill, bicycle or other expensive item gives investigators a specific identifier that can potentially connect recovered property to a theft report.

Photographs can serve a similar purpose.

A picture showing a distinctive scratch, sticker, modification or accessory may help establish ownership even when a serial number is unavailable.

SLMPD’s published victim information encourages residents to maintain serial-number records and photographs or video of valuable and unusual possessions for precisely this reason.

The Miami Street recovery demonstrates why that relatively simple precaution can matter.

Investigation could identify additional victims

The investigation is not necessarily complete simply because police have recovered the property.

Detectives now face the process of matching remaining items to theft and burglary reports.

Some owners may not immediately realize that their belongings are among those recovered.

Others may have experienced a theft but never filed a report.

Police are therefore relying partly on public awareness to identify additional victims.

Anyone who experienced a burglary or theft in the area before the recovery may want to review their records and compare missing property with the items investigators identified.

According to initial police information, detectives were particularly interested in property believed stolen from homes in or around the 3000 block of Miami over the past 30 to 45 days.

However, residents should contact investigators rather than attempt to recover property themselves.

Police can determine whether an item is connected to an existing case and what documentation is required before releasing it.

Police continue working to identify owners

For investigators, recovering stolen property is only part of the job.

Returning it to the people who lost it is another.

With property already connected to at least six burglaries, the number of victims associated with the Miami Street recovery could increase as detectives continue reviewing reports and members of the public identify belongings.

The investigation may also give detectives information about how stolen property was moved or stored.

For residents, the case provides another reason to document valuable possessions before a theft occurs.

Recording serial numbers, keeping receipts, and photographing valuable equipment can significantly improve the information available to investigators if property is stolen and later recovered.

Anyone who believes they recognize a recovered item should contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and be prepared to provide evidence or identifying information establishing ownership.

Additional information about police services and reporting is available through the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

STL.News will update this report if authorities announce arrests, additional recovered property, or other significant developments in the investigation.