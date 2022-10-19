Playing Card Maker Bicycle to Feature Bored Ape #1,227 in Upcoming Collectible Deck

Last year, when the non-fungible token (NFT) industry was frothing over, the 137-year-old playing card manufacturer Bicycle issued NFTs called the Genesis Collection and in June, Bicycle purchased Bored Ape Yacht Club #1,227. Bicycle and parent company Cartamundi Group announced on Tuesday that the playing card firm plans to launch a classic Bicycle card deck featuring the company’s Bored Ape.

Bicycle Plans to Create a Bored Ape-Themed Playing Card Deck and a Physical Deck for the Genesis Collection

The company that started making playing cards in 1885, Bicycle, has plans to release a new playing card deck that features one of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs. Bitcoin.com News reported on Bicycle getting into NFTs with the Genesis Collection, a compilation of futuristic playing cards created by the artist Adrian Valenzuela. While the Genesis Collection sold out, Bicycle revealed on Tuesday that people can still acquire the Main Genesis Collection.

Bicycle also plans to release a Genesis Collection-centric physical collectible deck that will be distributed to NFT holders. In June, Bicycle purchased BAYC #1,227, an NFT that was sold to the company for 103 ETH. Ethereum (ETH) at the time, was trading hands for $1,858 per coin on June 6, 2022, the day it was purchased. 103 ETH today is valued at $135K and the current highest bid for BAYC #1,227 today, according to Opensea, is 73.85 ether or $96,550.

“Bored Ape #1227 will also be featured on a classic Bicycle card deck launching next year,” the company explained during the announcement. “The deck will feature the brand’s new NFT in a fun, playful royal Ape-themed deck. The inaugural card deck will continue the journey within the Bored Ape Yacht Club community. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.”

Bicycle further detailed that this week the company is celebrating its BAYC purchase at Artcade, an NFT gallery located on Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California. Genesis Collection-themed and Bicycle ape-branded merchandise will be available at the event. “We see communities like the Bored Ape Yacht Club as the heart and soul of Web3. Bicycle is all about playfully connecting, and Web3 opens up new ways for us to interact and co-create with communities,” Cartamundi Group executive Tricia Bouras said on Tuesday.

What do you think about Bicycle creating a Bored Ape card deck? Let us know your thoughts about this subject in the comments section below.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons, editorial photo credit: Bicycle, Bored Ape Yacht Club #1,227

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.