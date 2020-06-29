Pinellas County Man Jeffrey Saylor Sentenced For Selling Opioids

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced Jeffrey Saylor (48, St. Petersburg) to 30 months in federal prison for the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Saylor had pleaded guilty on February 11, 2020.

According to court documents, Saylor acquired oxycodone prescriptions at a local pain management clinic, filled the prescriptions at a pharmacy, and then sold the oxycodone tablets to an undercover law enforcement officer.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and by the Opioid Fraud Abuse and Detection Unit at the United States Attorney’s Office, which focuses on opioid-related fraud and abuse by medical and health care professionals who have contributed to the prescription opioid epidemic. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Greg Pizzo.

