Phoenix AZ Homeowner, PD Team Up to Nab Serial Burglar, Martin Solis in the Act

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Phoenix, AZ (STL.News) Team work between a homeowner, Patrol Officers, Crime Suppression Team Officers and the Phoenix Police Air Unit led to the arrest of a man burglarizing homes.

Shortly before lunchtime Monday morning, a woman reported a residential burglary in process at her home at the base of South Mountain. She said a man had entered through the back of the house as was assaulting her dog with a mop.

Patrol officers as well as officers from the South Mountain Precinct Crime Suppression Team responded to the home but the suspect took off running. The Air Unit was able to direct officers on the ground to the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Martin Solis.

Officers found items stolen from the home. They were also able to link Solis through a photo lineup to a second burglary where $17,000 in jewelry and electronics were taken.

Solis was booked for multiple counts of residential burglary and animal cruelty.