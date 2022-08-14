Phillips 66 – Expansion Open Season for Seminoe Pipeline

Phillips 66 Announces Expansion Open Season for Seminoe Pipeline

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) announces that its subsidiary, Phillips 66 Carrier, LLC, is launching a binding expansion open season on its Seminoe Pipeline system to solicit shipper commitments for services from Billings, Montana, to Casper, Wyoming. The expansion open season will provide an opportunity for interested shippers to secure long-term refined product transportation with Seminoe Pipeline under binding transportation services agreements.

The expansion includes a new takeaway capacity of 5,800 barrels per day on Seminoe Pipeline with origination stations in Billings to the destination at Casper. The higher capacity is expected to be available during the second quarter of 2023.

The expansion open season will commence at 8 a.m. CDT on August 12, 2022. Prior to participating in the open season, interested parties must execute a confidentiality agreement to govern the receipt of the open season documentation.

SOURCE: Phillips 66