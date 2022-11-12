Philippe Jorion's effective risk management tips for huge returns

5/10?Use Value at Risk (VAR) for an intuitive sense of riskJorion says VAR is a first-order measure of downside risk as it measures the maximum loss over a target horizon that will not be exceeded at some confidence level. So investors should look at using this risk measurement tool to make informed investment decisions.“Say you have $1 million invested in a diversified stock portfolio. You would then say: ‘Over the next year, the VAR at the 95% confidence level is approximately $330,000’. You would expect this loss not to be exceeded in 95% of cases, or 19 years out of 20. But in one year out of 20, there will be a larger loss. If you are uncomfortable with this risk profile, you should alter the asset allocation. But at least this will be an informed decision,” he says.

iStock6/10Risk should be measured in a portfolio contextJorion says what looks like a volatile investment in an emerging market may have little effect on the total portfolio risk hence risk should be measured in a portfolio context.“Actually, if foreign equities move in opposite cycles to domestic stocks, portfolio risk is reduced. Limiting the amount invested in more speculative assets can also control risk. Portfolio risk is best measured with VAR,” he says.

Getty Images8/10Risk is a double-edged swordJorion says investors should remain cautious of traders that enjoy sizzling returns as it’s not possible to achieve huge returns without taking major risks.“Risk is the dispersion in unexpected outcomes, and not only the occurrences of losses. Countless investors have missed this point, as they failed to realize that the performance of some traders really reflected greater risks. Extraordinary performance, both good and bad, should raise red flags. Ask questions, if only to imitate them,” he says.

10/10?Watch for large short positions in optionsJorion says investors should watch out for large short positions in options as these have created most financial blowups.“Short options positions collect regular premiums but take a large hit once in a while. Victor Niederhoffer was a legend in the hedge fund business, returning an average of 32% annually from 1982 to 1997. In 1997, he sold naked out-of-the-money puts on the S&P and was wiped out as the market dived. LTCM’s positions amounted to a huge short option position, a bet on volatility and liquidity risk. Similarly, selling earthquake insurance is profitable until the big one hits,” he says.(Disclaimer: This article is based on Philippe Jorion’s various interviews and speeches)

