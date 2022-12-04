Philadelphia man sentenced for firearms trafficking

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Marcellos Carey Edens, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced today to 18 months of incarceration for an illegal firearms distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Edens, also known as “Camo,” 37, pled guilty in September 2020 to one count of “Conspiracy” involving the illegal purchase and transfer of firearms from Berkeley County to Pennsylvania in December 2019. Edens admitted to having others purchase firearms in Berkeley County, West Virginia, and then transport the firearms across state lines to him in Philadelphia.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Eastern Panhandle Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.