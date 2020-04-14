Pennsylvania Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,146 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 25,345

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 14, that there are 1,146 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 25,345. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 584. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and front-line responders.”

There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

22% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, April 13:

Provided an update from Pennsylvania State Police on business closure enforcement actions.

Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19.

Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out for a life-sustaining reason, please wear a mask.

