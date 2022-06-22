Former Postal Employee, Patrick Ezell Wilson Charged With Embezzling The Mail

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that PATRICK EZELL WILSON, age 51, of Bogalusa, Louisiana was charged on June 21, 2022 with embezzling the mail in a bill of information filed today in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

According to documents filed in federal court, PATRICK EZELL was employed by the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier in Bogalusa when he was apprehended stealing mail he was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service.

The maximum penalty for the offense is five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the defendant or twice the gross loss to the victim followed by up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the bill of information is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Postal Service, Office of the Inspector General in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Richard R. Pickens, II is in charge of the prosecution.

