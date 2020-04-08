Parmelee Man Adrian Hawkman Sentenced for Habitual Domestic Assault

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Parmelee, South Dakota, man convicted of Domestic Assault by an Habitual Offender was sentenced on April 6, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Adrian Hawkman, age 35, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Hawkman was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 11, 2019. He pled guilty on January 15, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on February 23, 2019, wherein Hawkman assaulted his domestic partner at their home in Parmelee. At the time of this incident, Hawkman had two prior convictions in Rosebud Sioux Tribal Court for Domestic Abuse.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Hawkman was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

