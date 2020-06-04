Owings Mills Man Timothy Herndon Sentenced to Eight Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander today sentenced Timothy Herndon, age 29, of Owings Mills, Maryland, to eight years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur stated, “Timothy Herndon brought danger to our community through the deadly combination of guns and drugs. Now he will serve eight years in federal prison, where there is no parole—ever. Please, put down the guns and save a life—maybe even your own.”

According to Herndon’s plea agreement, on the morning of May 16, 2019, members of the ATF executed a search warrant at Herndon’s residence. After being read his Miranda warnings, Herndon told investigators that he had placed a firearm in a shoebox in the second-floor bedroom. Investigators recovered that firearm, then searched the rest of the residence.

In the living room, investigators recovered one clear bag containing multiple black plastic zip lock baggies of crack cocaine and approximately $2,000 in cash. In the kitchen trashcan under the trash bag, they found drug paraphernalia and one round of 9-millimeter ammunition. From underneath the dishwasher, investigators recovered three loaded firearms; two clear plastic sandwich bags containing cocaine; additional drug paraphernalia; and a paper bag containing a large amount of cash.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the Bureau of ATF for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary Stendig and Lindsey M

