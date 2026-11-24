Overseas stock markets rebound across Asia as European shares trade cautiously ahead of U.S. inflation data.

ST. LOUIS, MO — November 24, 2026 — STL.News — Overseas stock markets delivered a divided picture Tuesday morning as Asian equities recovered sharply from recent technology-sector losses while European investors showed greater caution. Monday’s powerful Wall Street rebound helped revive demand for semiconductor shares, but the enthusiasm was already showing signs of weakening before Tuesday’s American trading session.

The immediate catalyst was Nvidia’s reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive. The leadership announcement helped reverse some of the uncertainty that had surrounded the company’s management and the broader artificial intelligence investment cycle.

Market participants nevertheless face unresolved questions about inflation, interest rates, technology valuations and international trade restrictions. Tuesday’s overseas performance illustrates how quickly sentiment can change without necessarily resolving the underlying economic concerns.

Overseas Stock Markets: Asian Closing Snapshot

The following figures represent Tuesday’s completed Asian sessions, rounded where appropriate. European figures are presented separately because trading there was still underway.

Index Closing level (approx.) Daily change Taiwan TAIEX 40,122 +9.0% South Korea KOSPI 5,006 +6.3% Japan Nikkei 225 58,645 +3.9% Australia S&P/ASX 200 8,726 +1.8% Shanghai Composite 3,548 +0.3% China CSI 300 3,964 +0.14% Hong Kong Hang Seng 22,212 ?0.8% India Nifty 50 Market closed for holiday —

Sources: Libella Morning Markets, Associated Press and ET Net for the CSI 300. Minor differences between data providers are possible. India’s regular cash equity session was closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

European Markets: Morning Trading Snapshot

European equities were mixed at 09:05 GMT (3:05 a.m. Central Standard Time), according to delayed quotations published by ET Net. These are not final closing prices.

Index Level Change Germany DAX 25,304.39 ?0.13% United Kingdom FTSE 100 10,486.87 +0.06% France CAC 40 8,075.32 +0.38% Euro Stoxx 50 6,073.10 ?0.02%

In a separate, later observation, Reuters reported that the broader STOXX Europe 600 stood at 635.92, down 0.16%, at 09:20 GMT. This separately timed quote is not part of the preceding simultaneous snapshot.

Asian Markets: Why Taiwan and South Korea Led the Recovery

Taiwan and South Korea have substantial exposure to the international semiconductor supply chain. Consequently, changes in expectations about artificial intelligence infrastructure can have an unusually large influence on their equity benchmarks.

The recovery in Asian markets followed a period of severe selling in technology-related assets. When confidence improved following Nvidia’s leadership announcement, companies connected to chip manufacturing and related equipment became prominent beneficiaries.

The magnitude of Taiwan’s advance should be viewed in the context of the preceding losses. A large percentage gain following a substantial decline does not automatically restore an investment to its former value. For example, a hypothetical index falling from 100 to 80 would require a 25% gain to return to 100. A subsequent 20% recovery would still leave it below the original level.

This mathematical distinction matters when interpreting dramatic market rebounds. The latest session showed renewed demand for technology equities, but a recovery in share prices is not proof that earlier concerns about profitability, borrowing or future demand have disappeared.

Asian Markets: Japan Returns With Strong Gains

Japan’s Nikkei 225 also participated in the recovery after the country’s Monday market holiday. Its Tuesday session incorporated developments that occurred while domestic stock trading was suspended, including the substantial improvement in U.S. technology shares.

Japanese companies supply specialized industrial machinery, electronic components and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to international customers. Expectations concerning future spending on computing infrastructure can therefore affect valuations beyond the companies that design the chips themselves.

For investors assessing the Japanese market, the technology rebound is only one part of the picture. Exchange rates, domestic financing costs and global demand for manufactured goods also influence corporate earnings. Those variables can amplify or offset the benefits of a recovery in technology sentiment.

China and Hong Kong Fail to Match the Regional Rally

The comparatively modest mainland Chinese gains and Hong Kong’s decline highlight the limits of treating overseas stock markets as a single uniform investment environment.

International restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports remain a significant concern for companies whose development strategies depend on access to specialized computing equipment. Investors must also assess domestic economic conditions, regulatory policies and the prospects for consumer spending.

A change in management at an American technology company does not by itself remove restrictions affecting Chinese buyers. As a result, the news can have different implications for semiconductor suppliers in Taiwan and technology customers in mainland China.

Hong Kong’s weakness despite the broader Asian recovery provides a useful reminder that the direction of a regional benchmark may conceal important differences among individual markets.

European Markets Reassess Monday’s Rally

European markets were more restrained Tuesday than the Asian session. Investors had already had an opportunity to respond to the Nvidia announcement during Monday’s European trading hours, whereas many Asian exchanges were reacting to the subsequent American session for the first time.

This timing difference complicates comparisons between Tuesday’s European and Asian percentage changes. A smaller European gain or a modest decline does not necessarily mean European investors have reached an entirely different conclusion about the technology industry’s future.

Sector composition matters as well. European benchmarks include substantial representation from financial services, industrial companies, healthcare and consumer businesses. Their performance can diverge from technology-heavy Asian indexes even when the same international news influences both.

Inflation and Interest Rates Remain Central Concerns

The next major American inflation report is another important consideration for overseas stock markets. Investors are watching Wednesday’s personal consumption expenditures price data, which can influence expectations for the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting.

Higher expected interest rates can put pressure on the valuations of companies whose anticipated earnings are concentrated far into the future. They can also increase the financing costs of businesses investing in expensive new facilities.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams has emphasized that inflation remains above the central bank’s objective. The implications for monetary policy depend on incoming economic evidence rather than on a single session of stock market performance.

For artificial intelligence infrastructure developers, financing conditions matter because building and equipping data centers requires significant capital. The ability to generate sufficient revenue from those investments becomes increasingly important when borrowing costs rise.

Oil Prices and Other Commodities

Crude oil remained under pressure as overseas stock markets traded Tuesday. Lower energy prices can benefit businesses with substantial transportation or fuel expenses, while reducing revenue expectations for oil producers.

The effects extend beyond the energy sector. A sustained reduction in fuel prices could help ease some household expenses, although retail gasoline prices respond to additional factors including refining capacity, distribution costs and regional taxes.

Metal prices also warrant attention because industrial commodities are sensitive to expectations about manufacturing demand and construction. Their performance can sometimes provide a different signal about economic confidence than the direction of technology shares.

What Overseas Stock Markets Mean for Wall Street

Monday’s U.S. closing performance provides essential context. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3.01%, the S&P 500 advanced 4.73%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 6.51%. These were completed Monday sessions, not Tuesday’s market results.

Tuesday morning brought signs of a less enthusiastic response. Reuters reported at approximately 10:45 GMT that Nasdaq futures were lower, indicating that the initial technology rally was losing momentum before the next U.S. cash session.

Futures can change substantially before the opening bell. They should not be interpreted as a prediction of the final daily performance of the Dow, Nasdaq or S&P 500. Investors will also be watching the Russell 2000 to assess whether the rebound extends beyond the largest companies, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield for financing conditions, and the VIX for expectations of market volatility. Comparable current quotations for these three indicators were not independently confirmed for this report and are therefore omitted.

Thanksgiving week introduces another consideration for American markets. Holiday-related changes in participation can affect liquidity, potentially increasing the price impact of individual orders. Corporate earnings announcements and economic releases may therefore remain important even during a shortened trading week.

Overseas Stock Markets: The Bottom Line

Tuesday’s overseas stock markets showed that confidence in semiconductor companies can recover quickly when a prominent source of uncertainty is reduced. The strength of Asian equities contrasted with the comparatively modest European morning performance and renewed caution in American futures.

The rebound does not settle the wider debate about artificial intelligence investment returns, corporate debt, export controls or inflation. Those issues will continue to shape expectations for company earnings and monetary policy.

The immediate question is whether improving sentiment can broaden into sustained demand across industries rather than remain concentrated in a small number of technology businesses. Upcoming inflation data and the response of bond markets may help clarify that outlook.

Market data note: Asian figures are closing observations; European and U.S. futures observations are intraday and explicitly time-labeled. This report is for informational purposes and is not investment advice. The featured image is an editorial illustration, not a live market chart.