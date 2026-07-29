Overseas Overnight Trading Summary for July 29, 2026

Overseas Overnight Trading – Dive into the details of the latest overnight trading session. This comprehensive STL News report covers the global semiconductor selloff, a sharp rebound in crude oil prices following renewed Middle East conflict, positioning ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, and a snapshot of major international market indexes.

July 29, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Overnight Trading – The modern financial ecosystem never truly sleeps. As institutional block-traders, electronic communication networks, and global retail platforms process trillions of dollars around the clock, tracking overseas overnight sessions has become essential for market participants. The latest overnight and early pre-market trading window delivered a high-stakes mix of macroeconomic anxiety, geopolitical turbulence, and a continuation of the multi-day global technology correction.

For investors across the United States and the Midwest monitoring how foreign markets set the table for Wall Street, last night’s session provided clear signals regarding risk sentiment, energy valuations, and upcoming central bank decisions.

Overseas Overnight Trading – The Global AI Chip Rout Deepens Overnight

The primary catalyst driving overseas trading desks was the continued bleeding from the artificial intelligence hardware and semiconductor selloff. What began as a cautious reassessment of capital expenditure (capex) efficiency on Wall Street quickly transformed into an aggressive global de-risking phase during the Asian trading hours.

1. South Korea and Japan Bear the Brunt

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index plunged roughly 6% during the session as institutional investors dumped major chipmakers. Heavyweights such as SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics experienced steep double-digit percentage declines from recent peaks, driven by mounting skepticism about the short-term return on investment (ROI) of heavy AI infrastructure spending.

Across the sea, Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed nearly 4%, weighed down by regional electronics exporters and semiconductor equipment manufacturers like Tokyo Electron.

shed nearly 4%, weighed down by regional electronics exporters and semiconductor equipment manufacturers like Tokyo Electron. Market strategists noted that off-balance-sheet financing and long-term lease commitments for specialized data centers and graphic processing units (GPUs) among global tech giants have triggered growing scrutiny across Asian supply chains.

2. Divergence Between Hardware and Software Giants

Interestingly, the overnight data feed highlighted a continued divergence within the tech sector itself. While hardware manufacturers, chip foundries, and memory module suppliers are being heavily penalized for ballooning infrastructure costs, cloud and software platform giants (such as Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft) continue to show relative resilience. Overnight futures indicated that traders are meticulously separating pure-play capex-heavy hardware from enterprises successfully monetizing artificial intelligence workflows.

Overseas Overnight Trading – Geopolitics and Energy: Crude Oil Surges Over 4%

Energy markets experienced a violent overnight reversal after a brief, fragile period of relative calm in the Middle East was shattered.

Earlier in the week, crude prices had dipped toward one-week lows on hopes of diplomatic progress regarding the conflict around the strategic Strait of Hormuz—the critical shipping lane through which roughly 20% of the world’s petroleum flows. However, overnight news reports confirmed that military defense systems in Jordan and U.S. forces had successfully intercepted fresh waves of missile barrages launched from Iran.

Brent Crude surged violently, jumping more than 4% to reclaim ground above $85 per barrel.

surged violently, jumping more than 4% to reclaim ground above $85 per barrel. WTI Crude followed suit, leaping past $83 a barrel in overnight electronic trading.

followed suit, leaping past $83 a barrel in overnight electronic trading. This sudden spike in energy costs injected immediate inflationary anxiety back into European and American pre-market futures, complicating the near-term economic outlook and putting upward pressure on transportation and manufacturing cost projections.

Overseas Overnight Trading – Central Bank Shadows: The Federal Reserve in Focus

Beyond geopolitical headlines and micro-cap tech sell-offs, international markets traded cautiously in the shadow of the ongoing Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

With domestic inflation running persistently above the central bank’s 2-year target and unemployment remaining tight at 4.2%, market participants do not expect an immediate adjustment to interest rates at the conclusion of this meeting. However, interest rate futures and CME FedWatch tool trackers indicate that nearly three-quarters of Wall Street traders are actively pricing in the probability of a hawkish pivot or a potential rate hike later in the year, particularly under the newly seated Federal Reserve leadership.

European indices reflected this nervous tension, trading in a mixed, range-bound pattern as investors awaited concrete guidance on borrowing costs.

Overseas Overnight Trading – Snapshot of Major Global Indexes (Overnight & Pre-Market Session)

To quantify how international markets weathered these overlapping cross-currents, the table below highlights the performance, trends, and key drivers across major global benchmarks:

Index Name Region / Country Overnight Session Performance Primary Catalysts & Market Drivers Kospi South Korea Sharp Drop (~6%) Heavy losses led by SK Hynix and Samsung amid growing skepticism over AI hardware demand. Nikkei 225 Japan Down ~4% Dragged lower by regional semiconductor exporters and a broader tech sector rotation. FTSE 100 United Kingdom Up ~0.3% Resilient performance supported by defensive multinational sectors and steady dividend demand. DAX Germany Mixed / Flat Caught between European tech hardware pullbacks and defensive software gains. CAC 40 France Down ~0.6% Pressured by softness in the luxury sector and regional industrial supply chain concerns. S&P 500 Futures United States Choppy / Flat to +0.2% Navigating thin overnight liquidity as traders brace for upcoming tech earnings and Fed guidance. Nasdaq 100 Futures United States Down ~0.3% to 0.7% Dragged down by ongoing pre-market weakness in high-multiple semiconductor and chip-testing equities.

Overseas Overnight Trading – Tactical Takeaways for Modern Investors

Overseas Overnight Trading: As 24-hour electronic trading platforms and upcoming exchange expansions continue to blur the lines between regular hours and overnight sessions, reacting blindly to overnight data can be dangerous. Keep these practical takeaways in mind: