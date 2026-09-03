Overseas Markets Stabilize as Oil and Bond Fears Ease

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 3, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Markets – Overseas financial markets showed signs of stabilization Thursday after several volatile sessions, with Asian equities generally improving, global government bonds recovering and investors continuing to assess the economic consequences of renewed fighting between the United States and Iran.

The overnight session did not produce a broad global rally. Instead, trading reflected a market attempting to balance improving risk sentiment against persistent concerns about oil prices, inflation and the possibility that major central banks will need to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Asian markets were mixed but generally steadier following Wednesday’s gains on Wall Street. European stocks also opened slightly higher Thursday as the recent global bond selloff eased.

The major theme for investors remains the interaction between Middle East tensions, energy prices, inflation and interest rates. Renewed U.S.-Iran military exchanges pushed crude oil sharply higher earlier in the week, adding to concerns that another energy shock could complicate the inflation outlook just as investors had been hoping for greater stability in monetary policy.

Overseas Markets – Major Overseas Market Snapshot

Market Index Level Change Japan Nikkei 225 64,214.48 -0.2% South Korea KOSPI 6,579.48 +0.3% Hong Kong Hang Seng 25,167.96 -0.6% China Shanghai Composite 3,942.09 Less than +0.1% Australia S&P/ASX 200 9,020.10 +0.5% United Kingdom* FTSE 100 10,766.32 +0.1% Germany* DAX 25,801.86 -0.2% France* CAC 40 8,250.94 -0.4%

*European readings represent early Thursday trading rather than completed sessions.

Overseas Markets – Asian Markets Attempt to Recover

Overseas Markets: Asia entered Thursday’s session with some support from Wednesday’s Wall Street rebound.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 nevertheless slipped 0.2% to 64,214.48, while several major Japanese technology-related stocks advanced. SoftBank Group gained 1.6%, Kioxia Holdings rose 1.3%, and Tokyo Electron added 0.4%.

South Korea performed somewhat better, with the KOSPI rising approximately 0.3% to 6,579.48.

Hong Kong remained a weak spot. The Hang Seng declined about 0.6% to 25,167.96, while mainland China’s Shanghai Composite was almost unchanged at 3,942.09.

Australia was among the stronger developed Asian markets, with the S&P/ASX 200 advancing 0.5% to 9,020.10.

The broader regional picture suggested that investors were willing to cautiously return to risk assets but remained unwilling to aggressively chase equities while uncertainty surrounding oil, interest rates and the Middle East remained elevated.

Technology shares continued to attract attention following encouraging signals surrounding artificial intelligence demand. Broadcom forecast strong AI chip sales over the next two years, reinforcing expectations that spending on AI infrastructure remains substantial, although the company’s near-term outlook disappointed some investors.

That matters for Asian markets because Japan, South Korea and Taiwan contain major semiconductor manufacturers, memory-chip producers and equipment suppliers that are heavily exposed to global technology investment.

Overseas Markets – Global Bond Selloff Begins to Cool

Overseas Markets: One of the most important developments overnight occurred outside the equity markets.

Global government bonds recovered after a powerful selloff had pushed borrowing costs to levels not seen in years or, in Japan’s case, decades.

Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield had reached 3% earlier in the week for the first time since 1996. The move reflected concerns about inflation, Japan’s fiscal position and expectations that the Bank of Japan may need to increase interest rates more aggressively.

The significance extends far beyond Japan.

Japanese investors have historically been enormous buyers of foreign government bonds, including U.S. Treasuries. Higher yields available at home can make Japanese securities more attractive and potentially reduce the incentive for Japanese institutions to send capital overseas.

Reuters noted that Japan remains the largest foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries, making changes in Japanese investment behavior potentially important for American borrowing costs.

By Thursday, however, the pressure had begun to ease.

Japanese government bond yields retreated from their historic peaks, while U.S. Treasury yields also moved lower. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell toward approximately 4.77% after trading above 4.81% Wednesday.

Easing bond yields helped reduce some pressure on equity valuations.

Higher government yields compete with stocks for investor capital and raise financing costs throughout the economy. They matter most for technology and other growth stocks because their valuations depend heavily on expectations for future earnings.

The recent global bond selloff has therefore become nearly as important to equity investors as developments in the Middle East.

Overseas Markets – Oil Remains a Major Threat to Market Stability

Overseas Markets: Oil remains the market’s most immediate geopolitical variable.

Renewed military exchanges involving the United States and Iran pushed crude prices sharply higher earlier this week as investors reconsidered the possibility of disruptions to Middle Eastern production and shipping.

Reuters reported Thursday that oil remained near six-week highs following fresh U.S. strikes against Iran and renewed Israeli threats toward Tehran. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has also been closely monitored because of the waterway’s importance to global petroleum exports.

Oil prices were volatile Thursday.

Brent crude initially retreated toward roughly $95 per barrel as investors reacted to President Donald Trump’s indication that he did not expect the latest U.S. bombing campaign to continue much longer. Later trading showed renewed strength, with Brent moving back toward $97 and U.S. benchmark crude above $92.

That volatility illustrates the problem confronting investors.

A sustained move higher in oil prices could increase gasoline, transportation, manufacturing and shipping costs around the world.

That could feed directly into inflation.

The potential chain reaction is significant:

Higher oil prices ? stronger inflation pressures ? higher bond yields ? tighter monetary policy expectations ? higher corporate borrowing costs ? pressure on equity valuations.

That relationship helps explain why the U.S.-Iran conflict is affecting virtually every major asset class.

European markets are particularly sensitive because many European economies depend heavily on imported energy. Reuters reported Thursday that European investors remain concerned that elevated energy costs could force the European Central Bank to keep monetary policy restrictive.

Overseas Markets – European Stocks Open Slightly Higher

Overseas Markets: European equities showed tentative signs of recovery Thursday after three consecutive sessions of declines.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained approximately 0.2% to 646.96 in early trading after reaching a one-month low during the previous session.

Germany and Spain moved higher while France traded slightly lower.

The improvement corresponded with easing government bond yields and some moderation in oil prices during early European trading.

However, European investors face their own monetary-policy challenge.

Eurozone inflation has moved above 3%, strengthening expectations that the European Central Bank may need to raise rates. Reuters reported that traders were nearly certain the ECB would lift borrowing costs to 2.5% at its next policy meeting, with markets also anticipating additional increases by mid-2027.

That makes Europe particularly vulnerable to another sustained energy-price shock.

Overseas Markets – Yen Surges as Bank of Japan Expectations Shift

Overseas Markets: Currencies provided another important signal overnight.

The Japanese yen strengthened sharply against the U.S. dollar, extending a powerful rebound that initially generated speculation about possible official intervention.

The dollar traded near 156.67 yen early Thursday, down from 158.71 late Wednesday, after climbing above 160 yen earlier in the week.

The move may instead reflect changing expectations for Japanese monetary policy.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has indicated policymakers will discuss whether another interest-rate increase is appropriate this month, with inflation risks becoming increasingly important.

Expectations for higher Japanese rates tend to support the yen because they narrow the enormous interest-rate differential that previously encouraged investors to borrow cheaply in Japan and invest elsewhere.

A sustained yen rally could have implications far beyond foreign exchange.

It could influence Japanese exports, global carry trades and international capital flows, particularly if Japanese investors begin shifting more money into domestic bonds.

Overseas Markets – What U.S. Investors Should Watch Next

Overseas Markets: Attention is increasingly turning toward U.S. economic data, particularly Friday’s August employment report.

The report could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate decision.

Markets have recently become more concerned that persistent inflation, rising energy costs and elevated long-term yields could force policymakers to maintain tighter monetary conditions.

Reuters reported Thursday that investors were awaiting labor-market data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for clues about whether the Fed may tighten policy this month.

That means several variables should be watched closely as U.S. trading develops Thursday.

Oil is perhaps the most immediate indicator. A sustained decline in Brent crude would ease concerns about another inflation shock, while a sharp move above recent levels could quickly pressure bonds and equities.

The 10-year Treasury yield is equally important. Continued movement below the recent 4.8% area would provide some relief to stocks. A renewed climb toward recent highs would likely revive concerns about valuations and borrowing costs.

The Japanese yen also deserves attention because its sharp appreciation may signal a significant shift in Bank of Japan policy expectations and global capital flows.

Finally, developments involving Iran remain capable of overwhelming economic fundamentals.

Overseas Markets – Bottom Line

Overseas Markets: The overseas session offered some relief but no all-clear signal.

Asian equities were generally stable to higher, European stocks attempted to recover, and global bond yields eased from recent extremes.

At the same time, oil remained elevated, the U.S.-Iran conflict remained unresolved, and investors continued to price the possibility of tighter monetary policy across several major economies.

The combination makes the current market unusually sensitive to geopolitical headlines.

For U.S. investors, Thursday’s trading environment will likely depend heavily on whether the overnight stabilization can continue.

If oil prices moderate and Treasury yields continue retreating, equities could receive additional support. If crude prices accelerate again or bond yields resume their climb, the pressure that rattled global markets earlier this week could quickly return.

The next major scheduled catalyst is Friday’s U.S. employment report, which could give investors a clearer indication of labor market strength and the Federal Reserve’s likely path.

For now, overseas markets are signaling caution rather than panic — and stabilization rather than a decisive return to risk-taking.

Market data can change rapidly. This article is provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.