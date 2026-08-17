Overseas Markets Rise as Fed Bets Ease, Oil Risks Remain

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 17, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Markets – Overseas stock markets opened the week with a generally positive tone Monday, as major indexes in Japan, China, and Hong Kong advanced while investors weighed softer U.S. economic signals against persistent geopolitical risks and elevated oil prices.

Asian markets provided the clearest positive signal. The Shanghai Composite gained 1.41%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.34%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.74%. Australia moved in the opposite direction, while Indian equities declined as high crude oil prices and the continuing Middle East conflict weighed on investor sentiment.

The moves leave U.S. investors facing a mixed but moderately constructive global backdrop ahead of Monday’s Wall Street session. Lower expectations for another Federal Reserve rate hike are supporting equities, gold, and other risk-sensitive assets, but energy prices remain a key threat to the inflation outlook.

Overseas Markets – Overseas Market Snapshot

Market Major Index Latest/Close Change Japan Nikkei 225 69,220.25 +0.74% Hong Kong Hang Seng 25,453.23 +1.34% China Shanghai Composite 3,982.65 +1.41% Australia ASX All Ordinaries 9,279.00 -0.37% India BSE Sensex 77,728.16 -0.36% India Nifty 50 24,287.65 -0.32%

Reuters market data supplied by LSEG showed Shanghai and Hong Kong among the strongest major Asian markets, while Australia’s All Ordinaries declined 0.37%.

Overseas Markets – China and Hong Kong Lead Asian Markets Higher

Chinese equities delivered some of Monday’s strongest gains even as fresh economic figures provided additional evidence that the world’s second-largest economy continues to struggle with weak domestic demand.

China’s industrial production rose 4.5% from a year earlier in July, down from 5.3% in June and below economists’ expectations of 4.8%.

Retail sales were even softer, increasing only 0.6% from a year earlier after rising 1% in June. Economists had expected a 1.5% increase. Fixed-asset investment declined 6.7% during the first seven months of 2026.

China’s property market also remains a concern. New home prices were stagnant in July as weak demand continued to pressure the sector.

Yet the Shanghai Composite climbed 1.41% to 3,982.65, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.34% to 25,453.23.

The apparent disconnect between weaker economic data and rising share prices may reflect expectations that deteriorating economic conditions could increase pressure on Chinese policymakers to provide additional support. Markets frequently react not only to current economic conditions but also to expectations about future monetary and fiscal policy.

Overseas Markets – Japan’s Nikkei Advances as Monetary Policy Stays in Focus

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 506.45 points, or 0.74%, to 69,220.25.

Japanese markets continue to face a different monetary policy environment than the United States. The Bank of Japan kept its benchmark rate at 1% at its late-July meeting but signaled that additional tightening remained possible as officials monitor inflation risks.

That leaves investors balancing the strength of Japanese equities against higher borrowing costs and elevated government bond yields.

Japan is also vulnerable to sustained increases in global energy prices because it depends on imported energy. Consequently, developments in the Middle East remain important for both inflation expectations and monetary policy.

Overseas Markets – India Falls as Higher Oil Prices Create Pressure

India was one of Monday’s weaker major markets.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.32% to 24,287.65, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.36% to 77,728.16 in the Reuters snapshot. Indian stocks were heading toward a fifth consecutive declining session.

The principal concern is oil.

India is a major crude oil importer, meaning sustained increases in energy prices can raise import costs, fuel inflation and pressure corporate margins. The continuing U.S.-Iran conflict and uncertainty surrounding regional shipping have therefore created a particularly difficult backdrop for Indian equities.

With India’s quarterly corporate earnings season largely completed, Reuters reported that investors also had fewer domestic catalysts to offset geopolitical and energy concerns.

Overseas Markets – Oil Remains the Major Global Risk

Crude oil remains one of the most important variables for global financial markets.

Oil prices moved higher Monday as diplomatic efforts to resolve the Middle East conflict showed little progress. Reuters reported that disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained an important concern, although expectations for further near-term price increases were being tempered by other market factors.

For equity investors, oil creates a complicated equation.

Higher prices can benefit energy producers, but sustained increases also raise transportation, manufacturing and consumer costs. More importantly, expensive energy can keep inflation elevated and complicate decisions by central banks that might otherwise consider easier monetary policy.

That relationship makes oil especially significant for Wall Street as investors reassess the Federal Reserve’s next move.

Overseas Markets – Fed Rate Expectations Help Global Sentiment

Overseas Markets: One of the strongest supportive factors for international markets Monday was the changing outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Expectations for another Federal Reserve rate increase in September have declined following softer U.S. economic data. The reduced probability of higher rates contributed to weakness in the U.S. dollar, which fell to its lowest level since early June.

Gold benefited from the same trend.

Spot gold gained about 0.5% to $4,398.58 an ounce Monday morning, with expectations for a September Fed increase falling to approximately 31%, according to Reuters.

Lower interest-rate expectations can support equities by reducing projected borrowing costs and making future corporate earnings more valuable when discounted back to present values.

Technology and other growth-oriented stocks can be particularly sensitive to those changes.

Overseas Markets – European Shares Edge Higher

Overseas Markets: European markets also began Monday modestly higher.

The STOXX Europe 600 edged upward as gains in basic resources stocks and strength in gold-related shares helped offset continuing geopolitical concerns. Softer U.S. economic data and reduced expectations for a Federal Reserve rate increase contributed to the improved tone.

Europe remains exposed to many of the same forces affecting Asia and the United States: energy prices, inflation, interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty.

Overseas Markets – What Overseas Trading Signals for Wall Street

Overseas Markets: U.S. stock futures pointed higher before Monday’s opening bell, particularly in technology.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures advanced as technology shares benefited from renewed optimism surrounding artificial intelligence and expectations that the Federal Reserve may be less likely to raise rates in September. Semiconductor stocks were among the early beneficiaries.

The overseas session therefore sends a cautiously positive signal into Wall Street.

China, Hong Kong and Japan posted meaningful gains. The dollar weakened as U.S. rate expectations eased, gold advanced and U.S. technology futures strengthened.

However, the global picture remains far from risk-free.

Oil prices and the Middle East conflict remain the largest immediate uncertainties. A significant additional rise in crude could revive inflation concerns and quickly change expectations for central bank policy.

For Monday’s U.S. session, investors will likely continue watching the relationship among oil prices, Treasury yields, Federal Reserve expectations and technology stocks.

For now, overseas markets suggest investors remain willing to take risks — but geopolitical developments and energy prices could determine whether that optimism lasts.